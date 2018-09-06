I’ll prioritise anti-corruption war, says Enugu guber aspirant

Raphael Ede, Enugu

A governorship aspirant under the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC), in Enugu State, Dr. Augustine Akubue, has promised to use anti-corruption agencies in contracts procurement to eliminate corruption in the system if elected governor of the state.

He said he would make political office holders accountable to the people by publicising the details of contracts on billboards.

Akubue made the promise while addressing ward delegates at Igboeze North and Igboeze South local government areas of the state.

He also said that he would establish an Education Trust Fund to rejuvenate education in the state.

Akubue said his administration, through the Trust Fund, would attract money from international and local partners for revamping collapsed infrastructure in public schools in Enugu State.

READ ALSO: Soldiers kill terrorists, recover weapons, rustled livestock in Borno

Akubue, who worked with United Nations for 14 years, announced that he would make it mandatory for all political appointees to send their children to public schools in the state.

His words, “If you elect me as your governor, all my appointees must send their children to public schools. Whether you are commissioner or special adviser, you must send your child to public school.

“None of my aides will send his child to private school in Nigeria or abroad,” he said.

The governorship hopeful also promised to prioritize job creation in the state through the establishment of an ICT hub, film academy and an export commission for Enugu State.

He said as a successful business man, his administration would empower youths in business and invest in Agriculture and agro-allied businesses.

“I will sign an agreement with the Chinese government to boost importation of goods. If you go round Enugu, you will see that our children are selling recharge cards while Anambra people are selling phones. I will stop this trend,” he said.

In the area of health, Akubue said his administration would stop doctors who are working in government hospitals from engaging in private practice and attract funds from international partners to develop the health sector.

He said his administration would promote sports through the establishment of football academies in the three senatorial zones of Enugu State, to harvest young talents for export to Europe and other parts of the world.

He urged the delegates for the party primaries to support him, being a founding member of APC who had remained loyal and faithful to the party from inception till date.