The Sun News
Latest
21st February 2018 - Munachim Chukwuma 08064988081
21st February 2018 - I’ll not relent in fight against graft –Buhari
21st February 2018 - Between ‘warm’ and ‘worm’
21st February 2018 - Alex Ifeanyichukwu Ekwueme: Fall of the last Iroko
21st February 2018 - The philosophy of psychic attack ( 6)
21st February 2018 - Nigeria needs total restructuring
21st February 2018 - LMC to honour Udoji on Match day 10
21st February 2018 - Russia 2018: Aiteo hails NFF’s World Cup plans
21st February 2018 - FIBA World Cup 2019 qualifier: Kida charges D’ Tigers to keep heads high
21st February 2018 - …Ex-internationals thumb up Pinnick
Home / National / I’ll not relent in fight against graft –Buhari

I’ll not relent in fight against graft –Buhari

— 21st February 2018

President Muhammadu Buhari assured Nigerians in Yola, Adamawa State, yesterday, that his government will not relent in the fight against corruption, in line with his promise to the country during his 2015 inauguration.The president also said demonstration of accountability, transparency, fiscal responsibility and delivery of strategic goods and services are critical to moving the country forward and gaining the confidence of the people, which, he believes, is a viable template in the fight against corruption.The president said these at the flag-off of the Adamawa State Anti-Corruption Summit in Yola, yesterday.“You may recall that on May 29, 2015, when I stated that we are faced with enormous challenges in this country, with insecurity and institutionalised pervasive corruption being key and that my confidence remained high that together, we will tackle them head on.

“As I had predicted, today (yesterday), I am proud to note that we have not relented in our determination to fight corruption. We are fixing our problems together. “Accountability at all levels will strengthen the fight against corruption in the country, even though, under our system, the Federal Government cannot directly interfere in the details of the operations of states, but, to see that the gross corruption at the local level is being checked and transparently reported is a thing of satisfaction and joy for me.

“We will try to ensure that there is more responsible and accountable governance at all levels of government in the country.

“Team work, the cordial relationship between the Executive and the Legislature, the respect and compliance with fiscal and procurement laws, the institutional reforms to improved efficiency, the drive to achieve value for money, as demonstrated by this administration, are worthy of note.”Thereafter, Buhari commended the state government for a job well done and said the progress in Adamawa gives him hope for the future of the country.

He called on other states to borrow a leaf from the Adamawa state model, for the progress and development.

Speaking on the occasion, Governor Muhammed Umaru Jibrilla commended the president for remaining highly committed to the fight against corruption in the North East and the development of the region.

Summit Chairman, Ahmed Joda, urged the state governor, Jibrilla, to persevere and maintain the momentum of the good works in the state and commended him for organising the anti-corruption summit.

While in Adamawa, the president commissioned some road projects and paid a courtesy call on the paramount ruler of Adamawa, Emir Muhammadu Barkindo Aliyu Musdafa.

The Yola summit was the first, state organised anti-corruption summit in Nigeria.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

BREAKTHROUGH: Man over 40?? Shrink your Prostate Enlargement in 13 Days! Learn How!

BREAKING: New diabetes treatment 'cures' Ijebu man in 6 weeks

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

Frenzy moments in the EPL, enjoy as we throw jabs at 'em!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

I’ll not relent in fight against graft –Buhari

— 21st February 2018

President Muhammadu Buhari assured Nigerians in Yola, Adamawa State, yesterday, that his government will not relent in the fight against corruption, in line with his promise to the country during his 2015 inauguration.The president also said demonstration of accountability, transparency, fiscal responsibility and delivery of strategic goods and services are critical to moving the country…

  • Ekiti: Herdsmen take oath of peaceful co-existence

    — 21st February 2018

    Wole Balogun, Ado Ekiti Fulani herders in Ekiti State and South West have taken a traditional oath binding to assure the host communities in Ekiti, and by extension, the South West, that they will no longer kill or allow their cows to stray into farms. The oath, said to be an effective cultural sanction on…

  • Again, ex-militants threaten to return to creeks

    — 21st February 2018

    • We’ve paid till 2017 –Amnesty office Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa About 3,642 former militants under the third phase of the amnesty programme have threatened to return to the creeks if the Amnesty office does not resolve lingering issues bordering on the non-payment of stipends and non-admission of real militants into the amnesty programme. Chairman of…

  • INEC lacks capacity for credible polls –Wike 

    — 21st February 2018

    • Rivers East endorses gov for second term Tony John, Port Harcourt Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has declared that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) lacked the capacity to conduct credible polls.  Wike also called on the international community to closely monitor the nation’s electoral process to stop INEC from manipulating the 2019 elections.  He…

  • N5.3bn fraud: Court dismisses charges against ex-Enugu gov, Nnamani, aide

    — 21st February 2018

    Lukman Olabiyi A federal high court sitting in Lagos has dismissed the corruption charges against Chimaroke Nnamani, a former governor of Enugu State. The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had first arraigned Nnamani, his former aide, Sunday Onyekazor Anyaogu and six companies in 2007, for allegedly conspiring to divert about N5.3 billion from the…

Archive

February 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share