I’ll not relent in fight against graft –Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari assured Nigerians in Yola, Adamawa State, yesterday, that his government will not relent in the fight against corruption, in line with his promise to the country during his 2015 inauguration.The president also said demonstration of accountability, transparency, fiscal responsibility and delivery of strategic goods and services are critical to moving the country forward and gaining the confidence of the people, which, he believes, is a viable template in the fight against corruption.The president said these at the flag-off of the Adamawa State Anti-Corruption Summit in Yola, yesterday.“You may recall that on May 29, 2015, when I stated that we are faced with enormous challenges in this country, with insecurity and institutionalised pervasive corruption being key and that my confidence remained high that together, we will tackle them head on.

“As I had predicted, today (yesterday), I am proud to note that we have not relented in our determination to fight corruption. We are fixing our problems together. “Accountability at all levels will strengthen the fight against corruption in the country, even though, under our system, the Federal Government cannot directly interfere in the details of the operations of states, but, to see that the gross corruption at the local level is being checked and transparently reported is a thing of satisfaction and joy for me.

“We will try to ensure that there is more responsible and accountable governance at all levels of government in the country.

“Team work, the cordial relationship between the Executive and the Legislature, the respect and compliance with fiscal and procurement laws, the institutional reforms to improved efficiency, the drive to achieve value for money, as demonstrated by this administration, are worthy of note.”Thereafter, Buhari commended the state government for a job well done and said the progress in Adamawa gives him hope for the future of the country.

He called on other states to borrow a leaf from the Adamawa state model, for the progress and development.

Speaking on the occasion, Governor Muhammed Umaru Jibrilla commended the president for remaining highly committed to the fight against corruption in the North East and the development of the region.

Summit Chairman, Ahmed Joda, urged the state governor, Jibrilla, to persevere and maintain the momentum of the good works in the state and commended him for organising the anti-corruption summit.

While in Adamawa, the president commissioned some road projects and paid a courtesy call on the paramount ruler of Adamawa, Emir Muhammadu Barkindo Aliyu Musdafa.

The Yola summit was the first, state organised anti-corruption summit in Nigeria.