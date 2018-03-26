The Sun News
I'll not allow you destroy APC, Okorocha tells Araraume

I'll not allow you destroy APC, Okorocha tells Araraume

26th March 2018

Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Imo State Governor, Rochas  Okorocha has told Senator Ifeanyi Araraume, one of the governorship aspirants of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state that he willnot allow him destroy the party.

Governor Okorocha, who said this in a release he issued to newsmen yesterday through his Chief Press Secretary, Sam Onwuemeodo, alleged that Araraume contributed to the woes of his former party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) before deserting the party.

“He was one of those who called Rochas ‘Alhaji’ in Government House and ‘Okoro Hausa.’ The truth is that he won’t be allowed to do to APC what he did to All Progressives Party (APP), PDP and Action Congress of Nigerian (ACN). 

“It is unfortunate that a former senator of Chief Araraume’s calibre should be telling cheep lies over an issue that is well known to all Nigerians who had followed events in APC right from the outset.

“Senator Araraume has never been a good party man. A good party man is the one who, when he loses the primary, would work to support the party and the candidate.

“Senator Araraume has never done that. And we won’t allow him destroy APC like he had done to some other political parties.”

Governor Okorocha noted that in 2015, he contested the PDP primary which Emeka Ihedioha won.

Further explaining how Araraume put a spanner in the progress of PDP, as well as his claim as one of the founders of APC, he said: “And he was in court with Ihedioha until the election was conducted.  He only began to relate with APC during the supplementary election for the governorship.

“So, if Araraume contested the PDP governorship primary in 2015, could he have, in the circumstance, also be one of the founders of APC? The answer is obviously in the negative.

“What we do not do is to allow opponents of the government to benefit from their lies. We shall continue to submerge their lies.

“In case we have forgotten, Senator Araraume was the pioneer state chairman of APP.

“But, before the 1999 election, he abandoned the party following a development that will be a story for another day.

“The late Evan Enwerem took him to Chief I.D. Nwoga and late Emeka Echeruo, who were leaders of the PDP in the state then, and secured ticket for him for Okigwe Senatorial zone, and that was how he went to the Senate.

In PDP, in 2007, he fought the sitting governor then, Achike Udenwa, to a standstill and took away the party structure from Udenwa.”

