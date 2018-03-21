The Sun News
Latest
21st March 2018 - Ill health forces Myanmar president to resign
21st March 2018 - Corruption: Jonathan has run out of good luck, says Lauretta Onochie
21st March 2018 - NAN loses Kebbi correspondent
21st March 2018 - Obiano submits names of 16 commissioner nominees to Anambra Assembly
21st March 2018 - FG set to mark 2018 World Water Day
21st March 2018 - #BBOG welcomes release of kidnapped Dapchi girls
21st March 2018 - My daughter not released because she refused to denounce Christ – Dapchi parent, Sharibu Nata
21st March 2018 - Afghanistan: 25 killed in explosion near Kabul varsity
21st March 2018 - Philippine bus falls into ravine, leaves 19 dead and 17 injured
21st March 2018 - Yemeni minister resigns after calling for President Hadi’s return
Home / World News / Ill health forces Myanmar president to resign

Ill health forces Myanmar president to resign

— 21st March 2018

ChannelNewsAsia

Myanmar’s civilian president, Htin Kyaw, resigned due to ill health, on Wednesday, and is expected to be replaced by a close ally of de-facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi, a move unlikely to affect power in a country where the army remains influential.

Htin Kyaw’s office said he was retiring “in order to take rest from the current duties and responsibilities”. Win Myint, a Suu Kyi loyalist who has served as the speaker of the lower house, was likely to replace him, said NLD spokesman Aung Shin.

Win Myint has had a tight grip on the parliament and his critics accuse him of stifling democratic debate, including from within the caucus of Suu Kyi’s ruling National League for Democracy (NLD) party. He resigned from that post on Wednesday.

“He is loyal and has been a member of the NLD since the party was founded,” said Aung Shin, who lauded Win Myint’s performance as the lower house speaker and said he has “worked very well with Daw Aung San Suu Kyi during the whole period”.

Suu Kyi is known for keeping her cards close to her chest and operating only with a very narrow group of trusted acolytes. Local media, citing confidential sources, have also reported Win Myint has been tipped to become the next president.

Analysts said the move was forced by the 71-year-old Htin Kyaw’s deteriorating health, and was unrelated to the crisis sparked by the brutal military crackdown that has pushed out hundreds of thousands of Rohingya Muslims to neighbouring Bangladesh.

Speculation over Htin Kyaw’s ill health mounted in recent months over his rapid and visible loss of weight.

“The discussion about the replacement has been around for a while so this was well expected,” said Liu Yun, political analyst from China-based Han Yue Consultancy. “It should have a fairly limited impact on the political equation in Myanmar.”

He said the role of the president “isn’t that influential as Suu Kyi makes the final call, so the impact will be limited.”

According to the country’s constitution, the more senior of two vice presidents will stand in as president until a new leader is elected by parliament within seven working days.

“There’s no doubt as to what the outcome of this will be,” said Richard Horsey, a former United Nations official and Yangon-based analyst.

“The NLD has a strong bloc and a supermajority so whoever is selected as the lower-house candidate will become the next president,” Horsey said.

In the meantime, Myint Swe, who was the military’s appointment for vice-president, will stand in as the acting president.

The president is the head of state and government in Myanmar, and under the constitution has far-reaching powers. However, Htin Kyaw’s role was more ceremonial because Suu Kyi has been Myanmar’s de facto leader since April 2016.

A constitution drafted by the former junta bars Nobel Peace Prize laureate Suu Kyi from the top office and so she hand-picked Htin Kyaw, a close ally of hers, to become president following a historic landslide victory in 2015.

The charter also reserves for the army one quarter of the seats in parliament and several major cabinet posts, including defense, interior and border affairs, giving it an effective veto over constitutional change and control of security affairs.

One of the key questions facing Myanmar now, according to Horsey, is, “what will the acting president Myint Swe do during the interregnum because he has the power to do many things.”

Horsey said that while Myint Swe will be the top executive for no more than a week, “it may worry some in the NLD that you have the military vice-president in charge of the country.”

Yangon-based diplomats say the relationship between Suu Kyi and the military chief, Min Aung Hlaing, is marked by mistrust and lack of frequent, open communication, highlighting a risk even in the smallest changes to the leadership structure.

Myint Swe is a retired general who headed the feared military intelligence agency under former junta leader Than Shwe. When Than Shwe ordered a crackdown on anti-junta protests led by Buddhist monks in 2007, known as the Saffron Revolution, Myint Swe was the head of special operations in Yangon.

 

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Corruption: Jonathan has run out of good luck, says Lauretta Onochie

— 21st March 2018

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja Personal Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Social Media, Lauretta Onochie, in her latest post on her Facebook page, on Wednesday, attacked former President Goodluck Jonathan over his denial of withdrawing N153 billion ahead of the 2015 presidential elections, as alleged by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo. Osinbajo had, on Monday, alleged that…

  • NAN loses Kebbi correspondent

    — 21st March 2018

    Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin-Kebbi The head of the correspondents of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), in Kebbi State, Malam Dauda Shehu, is dead. He was at the early hours of Sunday morning hit by stroke and went into coma until he died, on Tuesday afternoon. He was confirmed dead by doctors around 4 pm at…

  • Obiano submits names of 16 commissioner nominees to Anambra Assembly

    — 21st March 2018

    Geoffrey Anyanwu,  Awka Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State, on Tuesday, submitted the names of 16 Commissioner nominees to the State House of Assembly for confirmation. The names were made up of seven former Commissioners in his first term while nine are fresh nominees. The re-nominated commissioners were Dr. Uju Nworgu, Prof. Kate Omenugha, Mr….

  • FG set to mark 2018 World Water Day

    — 21st March 2018

    Okwe Obi, Abuja The Federal Government has reeled out activities to join the rest of the world to celebrate the 2018 World Water Day. World Water Day is an annual event celebrated all over the world on the same date. In 1993, the United Nations General Assembly designated 22 March as the first World Water…

  • #BBOG welcomes release of kidnapped Dapchi girls

    — 21st March 2018

    Molly Kilete, Abuja The #BringBackOurGirls (BBOG) movement has welcomed the release of the abducted female students of Government Girls Science and Technical College, Dapchi, in Yobe State. The group, in a statement by its Spokesperson, Sesugh Akume, however, said it would investigate the circumstances surrounding the return of the girls who were said to have…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share