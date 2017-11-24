I’ll gladly raise funds for the needy -Mabel Oboh

In line with her charity activities, veteran producer cum broadcaster, Mabel Akomu Oboh was a guest at a fundraising ball held on Saturday November 11, 2017 at Sprowston Manor Marriot Hotels and Country Club, Norwich, United kingdom.

Organised by Akorita (Spirit of Motherhood) Charity, the event was aimed at raising funds for breast cancer victims amongst other causes. Caroline Akorita, founding member of UK-based Akorita Charity Group, had invited Oboh to the fundraising ball and she gladly accepted to be part of such a great cause having lost her father to cancer.

People came from all over the world to grace the charity event. Those that attended included glamorous Rosemary Holm, Seyi Tinubu’s wife, Layal Tinubu’s mother, Angela Jorgensen, top Norwegian fashion and beauty analyst who flew in from Norway with her Engineer husband, Christian Jorgensen. Other dignitaries like Nigerian property mogul, Bims Aaron Akingbade, were also present. Josephine MacLeod of Jofrim Arts and Design Studio, Glasgow made her contribution by auctioning some of her art works to help raise funds for the charity.

According to Mabel Oboh, she was privileged to have met one of Africa’s greatest charity fundraisers, Muzvare Betty Makoni from Zimbabwe. Makoni is the founder and chief executive officer of Girl Child Network, a global charity organisation based in the United Kingdom.

Mabel Oboh, who flew in from Nigeria to attend the charity ball, commended Akorita for such wonderful humanitarian cause. The producer, who was recently honoured with an award for her contribution to the development of AJ music in Nigeria, vowed to continue with her charity works when she returns to Nigeria next week.

“My interest will involve encouraging Nigerian and foreign charity organisations to help raise funds for the needy, most especially, Nigerian showbiz stars who are dying of curable and manageable ailments due to lack of funds,” she said.