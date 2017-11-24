The Sun News
Latest
24th November 2017 - I’ll gladly raise funds for the needy -Mabel Oboh
24th November 2017 - Why I sing against hunger –Sound Sultan, musician
24th November 2017 - Don Moen, Donnie McClurkin, Frank Edwards for The Experience 2017
24th November 2017 - Diezani: FG must request extradition –UK
24th November 2017 - Ogun’ll construct more roads in 2018 –Amosun
24th November 2017 - Oyo Assembly, commissioner tango over alleged insubordination
24th November 2017 - Zik’s wife urges Igbo women to go into politics
24th November 2017 - Adebanjo, Ezeife blame military for Nigeria’s structural defects
24th November 2017 - FG restates commitment to rebuild North East 
24th November 2017 - New Telegraph awards holds tomorrow
Home / TSWeekend / I’ll gladly raise funds for the needy -Mabel Oboh

I’ll gladly raise funds for the needy -Mabel Oboh

— 24th November 2017

In line with her charity activities, veteran producer cum broadcaster, Mabel Akomu Oboh was a guest at a fundraising ball held on Saturday November 11, 2017 at Sprowston Manor Marriot Hotels and Country Club, Norwich, United kingdom.

Organised by Akorita (Spirit of Motherhood) Charity, the event was aimed at raising funds for breast cancer victims amongst other causes. Caroline Akorita, founding member of UK-based Akorita Charity Group, had invited Oboh to the fundraising ball and she gladly accepted to be part of such a great cause having lost her father to cancer.

People came from all over the world to grace the charity event. Those that attended included glamorous Rosemary Holm, Seyi Tinubu’s wife, Layal Tinubu’s mother, Angela Jorgensen, top Norwegian fashion and beauty analyst who flew in from Norway with her Engineer husband, Christian Jorgensen. Other dignitaries like Nigerian property mogul, Bims Aaron Akingbade, were also present. Josephine MacLeod of Jofrim Arts and Design Studio, Glasgow made her contribution by auctioning some of her art works to help raise funds for the charity.

According to Mabel Oboh, she was privileged to have met one of Africa’s greatest charity fundraisers, Muzvare Betty Makoni from Zimbabwe. Makoni is the founder and chief executive officer of Girl Child Network, a global charity organisation based in the United Kingdom.

Mabel Oboh, who flew in from Nigeria to attend the charity ball, commended Akorita for such wonderful humanitarian cause. The producer, who was recently honoured with an award for her contribution to the development of AJ music in Nigeria, vowed to continue with her charity works when she returns to Nigeria next week.

“My interest will involve encouraging Nigerian and foreign charity organisations to help raise funds for the needy, most especially, Nigerian showbiz stars who are dying of curable and manageable ailments due to lack of funds,” she said.

Post Views: 9
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Only Way Left For The Average Nigerian to End Money Worries

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Shrink your Enlarged PROSTATE here!!

Discover the Profitable Business that fetch a corper N1million. Click Here

High blood pressure? Stop managing it. Get it completely cured. Click here!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Diezani: FG must request extradition –UK

— 24th November 2017

•Writes Charly Boy group From Magnus Eze, Abuja The British Government has said extradition of former Petroleum Resources Minister, Mrs. Diezani Allison-Madueke, to face corruption charges in Nigeria is  possible but that would be on the request of the Federal Government. Mrs. Alison-Madueke is in London, awaiting formal corruption charges and possibly, trial, in the…

  • Ogun’ll construct more roads in 2018 –Amosun

    — 24th November 2017

    By Zika Bobby and Laide Raheem, Abeokuta Ogun State Governor, Ibikunle Amosun, has said his administration will construct more urban, semi urban and rural roads in 2018, to ensure overall development of the state. Amosun, who disclosed this  on the floor of the House of Assembly while presenting the 2018 Appropriation Bill, listed the names of…

  • Oyo Assembly, commissioner tango over alleged insubordination

    — 24th November 2017

    From Taiwo Oluwadare, Ibadan Oyo State House of Assembly has passed a vote of no confidence in Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Prof. Adeniyi Olowofela, over alleged insubordination and arrogance. This decision was preceded by a mild drama when Olowofela appeared before lawmakers at yesterday’s plenary, to answer alleged halving of funds meant for…

  • Zik’s wife urges Igbo women to go into politics

    — 24th November 2017

    From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi Wife of Nigeria’s first President, Prof Uche Azikiwe, has called on Igbo women to go fully into politics, just as their male counterpart. Prof Azikiwe made this call at a one-day international Igbo women’s conference organised by Ohanaeze Igbo Women Organisation Worldwide, in collaboration with Ezumezu Ndigbo Women Organisation Worldwide, in…

  • Adebanjo, Ezeife blame military for Nigeria’s structural defects

    — 24th November 2017

    From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja Former governor of old Anambra State, Dr. Chukwuemeka Ezeife and elder statesman, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, have blamed past military governments for the current, structural defects generating debate and problems in the country. Ezeife and  Adebanjo spoke at the unveiling of a book, “We can’t all be wrong, Nigeria and the restructuring…

Archive

November 2017
M T W T F S S
« Oct    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share