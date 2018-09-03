– The Sun News
Latest
3rd September 2018 - I’ll focus on Agriculture, human capital devt. – guber aspirant
3rd September 2018 - 2019: Group drums support for Atiku in South East
3rd September 2018 - Trial of Boko Haram suspects: AI commends FG
3rd September 2018 - Insurgency: Army establishes cyber warfare Command
3rd September 2018 - Judge hands off suit on Delta APC ward congresses
3rd September 2018 - Group sensitises Nigerians on dangers of smoking
3rd September 2018 - Aginighan, ex-NDDC ag. MD, Son, orderly die in auto crash
3rd September 2018 - APC distances self from ongoing registration in Borno
3rd September 2018 - Olomu stool: Royal houses deny writing  petition to govt.
3rd September 2018 - Air Force rescues flood victims in Sokoto, Kebbi
Home / Elections / National / I’ll focus on Agriculture, human capital devt. – guber aspirant
AGRICULTURE

I’ll focus on Agriculture, human capital devt. – guber aspirant

— 3rd September 2018

Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

A gubernatorial aspirant in Benue State, Dr. Stephen Akuma, has said that if elected to govern Benue State, his major focus would be on agricultural development and Human capital development.

Akuma, who is so far the only aspirant contesting under the platform of the National Conscience Party (NCP), said his vision is to start governance from the scratch with a view to making Benue to be at par with other states of the world in terms of development.

“We are looking at developing our people to meet the 21st century citizens like other citizens around the world. Basically, what we are saying is that we are going to start governance from the scratch because we intend to within the first nine months of our administration, collect personal bio data from all citizens so that we can build a data bank where every person’s record will be kept.

“And through that data bank, we can know when and who to give free education, free healthcare services and so on if we have to do that.

“We can also know through that data bank, those who are genuine workers and all of that. So, there are a lot we are going to do.

READ ALSO: 2019: Group drums support for Atiku in South East

“But primarily, our focus is that we are going to collect data in the first nine months and we are going to build an ICT center that will manage that data.

While maintaining that he is the best man to govern Benue State come 2019, Akuma said he is coming at a time when a lot of people are already disenchanted with the turn of events in the state especially in the areas of insecurity, non-payment of salary and lack of basic infrastructures.

“I am coming at a time when people are yearning for something fresh, something real and also people can gain from my international experience after having studied abroad and also having worked abroad and having worked in Nigeria.

“So, they hope they can get both international and local experience put together.

“Also, the 21st century is more of innovation and they believe that since I am an ICT expert, I can bring the current trend into Benue State and we can uplift the state,” he stated.

 

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

AGRICULTURE

I’ll focus on Agriculture, human capital devt. – guber aspirant

— 3rd September 2018

Rose Ejembi, Makurdi A gubernatorial aspirant in Benue State, Dr. Stephen Akuma, has said that if elected to govern Benue State, his major focus would be on agricultural development and Human capital development. Akuma, who is so far the only aspirant contesting under the platform of the National Conscience Party (NCP), said his vision is…

  • ATIKU

    2019: Group drums support for Atiku in South East

    — 3rd September 2018

    Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki A support group for the presidential aspirant of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, known as South East Nigeria Democratic Forum for Atiku Abubakar (SEND-FFAA), on Wednesday, said it has mapped out strategies to secure the South East for the presidential hopeful. It said that former Nigeria’s Vice-President has the…

  • BOKO HARAM

    Trial of Boko Haram suspects: AI commends FG

    — 3rd September 2018

    Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja The Amnesty International (AI) Nigeria has hailed the Federal Government over the trial of suspected Boko Haram terrorists. Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, in a statement by his Special Assistant, Segun Adeyemi, said AI  described the ongoing trial as “good progress for the justice sector.” The commendation, according to…

  • INSURGENCY

    Insurgency: Army establishes cyber warfare Command

    — 3rd September 2018

    Molly Kilete, Abuja The Nigerian Army has established a Cyber Warfare Command to combat terrorism, banditry and other attacks by criminal groups in the country. The cyber warfare command, the Daily Sun gathered, is charged with the responsibility of monitoring, defending and attack subversive elements in the cyberspace. It will also be expected to provide…

  • DELTA APC

    Judge hands off suit on Delta APC ward congresses

    — 3rd September 2018

    Godwin Tsa, Abuja A Federal High Court Judge, Justice Nnamdi Dimgba, sitting in Abuja has washed his hands off the suit bordering on the crisis rocking Delta State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) over alleged bias. The suit is challenging the results of the ward/local government congresses of the APC, held in the…

Archive

September 2018
S M T W T F S
« Aug    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share