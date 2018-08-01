I’ll fight corruption in Senate if… – Aminu Tukur, APP candidate— 1st August 2018
Paul Orude, Bauchi
The Action People’s Party (APP) candidate in the forthcoming Bauchi South senatorial district bye-election, Hon. Aminu Tukur, has vowed to promote corrupt-free legislative activities if elected as Senator.
Aminu Tukur, who is currently representing Lere/Bula constituency in Bauchi State House of Assembly, stated this during an interactive session with journalists at the NUJ secretariat, in Bauchi, on Wednesday .
According to Tukur, “We could all remember the incident that led to the impeachment of the late deputy governor of the state, Alhaji Garba Gadi during the administration of Isa Yuguda where legislatures in the 6th assembly collected N10 million each from the Executive to sign the impeachment letter, but only five of the legislators, including myself, refused to sign the impeachment letter.
“We were molested for the rest of our tenure but I stood my ground and didn’t compromise and I want to beat my chest that I have never found wanting in any corrupt issues.
“I want to assure Nigerians and the people of Bauchi South that if elected, we will run transparent and corrupt free legislative activities”
Tukur said that he had never been found wanting in the last eight years as a legislature in the state’s House of Assembly.
Aminu Tukur vowed to tackle the problem of unemployment in his constituency which, according to him, will reduce abject poverty to the barest minimum.
READ ALSO: Suspected herdsmen attack farmer in Edo
He continued, “With active legislation if elected, there will be poverty reduction through creation of employment to our citizens.
“Remember that 30 years back, the poverty line was not as worst as it is today becuse out of 100 households, only 10 could not afford three square meals then but today out of 100 homes, 70 are living in abject poverty and we are determine to change this trend for better.
“We will surely legislate for better governance because we are determine to give our contribution to the development of this nation to ensure that our people are given sense of belonging,” he said.
