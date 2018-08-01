– The Sun News
Latest
1st August 2018 - I’ll fight corruption in Senate if… – Aminu Tukur, APP candidate
1st August 2018 - Alexis Sanchez, Ander Herrera on target as Manchester United defeat Real Madrid
1st August 2018 - Manchester United vs Real Madrid: Five things we learned as Jose Mourinho end United States tour with win
1st August 2018 - Suspected herdsmen attack farmer in Edo
1st August 2018 - Nigeria ranks highest in out-of-school children globally, says FG
1st August 2018 - IAAF targets World Championships in Africa by 2025
1st August 2018 - Work begins on Standard Rail Gauge in Lagos- NRC
1st August 2018 - Police urge Kano politicians to shun violence, hate speech
1st August 2018 - N-Power: 12,000 youths successful in Kano state—official
1st August 2018 - Appeal Court sets aside judgment on election sequence
Home / Elections / Politics / I’ll fight corruption in Senate if… – Aminu Tukur, APP candidate
SENATE

I’ll fight corruption in Senate if… – Aminu Tukur, APP candidate

— 1st August 2018

Paul Orude, Bauchi

The Action People’s Party (APP) candidate in the forthcoming Bauchi South senatorial district bye-election, Hon. Aminu Tukur, has vowed to promote corrupt-free legislative activities if elected as Senator.

Aminu Tukur, who is currently representing Lere/Bula constituency in Bauchi State House of Assembly, stated this during an interactive session with journalists at the NUJ secretariat, in Bauchi, on Wednesday .

According to Tukur, “We could all remember the incident that led to the impeachment of the late deputy governor of the state, Alhaji Garba Gadi during the administration  of Isa Yuguda where  legislatures in the 6th assembly collected N10 million each from the Executive to sign the impeachment letter, but only five of the legislators,  including myself, refused to sign the impeachment letter.

“We were molested for the rest of our tenure but I stood my ground and didn’t compromise and I want to beat my chest that I have never found wanting  in any corrupt issues.

“I want to assure Nigerians and the people of Bauchi South that if elected, we will run transparent and corrupt free legislative activities”

Tukur said that he had never been found wanting in the last eight years as a legislature in the state’s House of  Assembly.

Aminu Tukur vowed to tackle the problem of unemployment in his constituency which, according to him, will reduce abject poverty to the barest minimum.

READ ALSO: Suspected herdsmen attack farmer in Edo

He continued, “With active legislation if elected, there will be poverty reduction through creation of employment to our citizens.

“Remember that  30 years back, the poverty line was not as worst as it is today becuse out of 100 households, only 10 could not afford three square meals then  but today out of 100 homes, 70 are living in abject poverty and we are determine to change this trend for better.

“We will surely legislate for better governance because we are determine to give our contribution to the development of this nation to ensure that  our people are given sense of belonging,” he said.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

SENATE

I’ll fight corruption in Senate if… – Aminu Tukur, APP candidate

— 1st August 2018

Paul Orude, Bauchi The Action People’s Party (APP) candidate in the forthcoming Bauchi South senatorial district bye-election, Hon. Aminu Tukur, has vowed to promote corrupt-free legislative activities if elected as Senator. Aminu Tukur, who is currently representing Lere/Bula constituency in Bauchi State House of Assembly, stated this during an interactive session with journalists at the…

  • HERDSMEN

    Suspected herdsmen attack farmer in Edo

    — 1st August 2018

    Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin-City ‎A 50-year-old farmer, Bashiru Aliu was, on Tuesday, reportedly attacked by armed men suspected to be Fulani herdsmen in his farm at Ubuneke-Ivbiaro, in Owan East Local Government Area of Edo State. ‎It was gathered that the herdsmen numbering about four attacked the farmer with a machete and inflicted severe cuts on…

  • NIGERIA

    Nigeria ranks highest in out-of-school children globally, says FG

    — 1st August 2018

    Fred Ezeh, Abuja The Federal Government has confirmed that Nigeria occupies first position on the table of countries with high number of out-of-school children in the world. The government could, however, not justify its claim with a verifiable figure, but insisted that local and international evidences have given credibility to the report that Nigeria has…

  • STANDARD GUAGE

    Work begins on Standard Rail Gauge in Lagos- NRC

    — 1st August 2018

    NAN The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) says the construction of the Lagos-Ibadan Standard Rail Gauge has started fully as the challenges of underground pipelines and cables have been resolved. Lagos District Manager of NRC, Mr Jerry Oche said in Lagos that work had started on the laying of standard rail gauge from the Lagos axis….

  • KANO

    Police urge Kano politicians to shun violence, hate speech

    — 1st August 2018

    NAN The Police Command in Kano State has urged residents, especially politicians to shun politics of violence and hate speech ahead of the 2019 general election. SP Magaji Majiya, the command’s Public Relations’ Officer made the call in a statement on Wednesday in Kano. “This call is necessary following an unruly behaviour of some miscreants…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share