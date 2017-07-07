I’ll continue to use comedy to promote Nigerian Army –I Go Dye

As part of the activities marking the Nigerian Army Day, the Nigerian Army through the Chief of Army Staff, General T.Y Buratai has presented the Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs Winifred Oyo-Ita and popular comedian, Francis Agoda aka I Go Dye with awards of commendation for positively projecting the laudable virtues of the institution.

Recall that last month, the humour merchant joined other eminent African leaders to receive the 2017 African Child Prize that he dedicated to the gallant men and women of the Nigerian Armed Forces, which he said have been resolute in their war against terrorism, while also commending their act of returning some of the abducted Chibok girls back to the waiting arms of their families.

The excited Delta State-born comedian took to his Instagram page to express his gratitude to the Nigerian army, while also pledging his continued support.

“Never did I envisage that my little contribution would be identified for commendation. I’m indeed grateful for this honour presented to me by the Chief of Army Staff and the Nigerian army. It will challenge many others to cooperate and expand partnership with the army, promoting a sense of responsibility to all citizens of this country to understand that the fight against terrorism and other agitations are in our best interest. I will continue to use my artistic work to project and express the laudable virtues of this noble institution.” he enthused.

The comedian further expressed optimism that the honour will change the perception of ordinary citizens towards the Nigerian army.