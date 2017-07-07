The Sun News
Latest
7th July 2017 - I’ll continue to use comedy to promote Nigerian Army –I Go Dye
7th July 2017 - El-Marino couple’s dinner holds in grand style
7th July 2017 - Movies: Something Fresh, Something Familiar, Something Wicked
7th July 2017 - God gave me unstoppable success – Tochi Okoli, gospel singer
7th July 2017 - Why NASS rejected Fashola’s N20bn contingency fund –Namdas
7th July 2017 - 2014 confab: Delegates not true representatives –Bankole
7th July 2017 - Baale of Shangisha kidnapped in Lagos
7th July 2017 - Maureen Ibeh 08025162871
7th July 2017 - Nigeria is sick –Akpabio
7th July 2017 - On this, I align with Fashola
Home / TSWeekend / I’ll continue to use comedy to promote Nigerian Army –I Go Dye

I’ll continue to use comedy to promote Nigerian Army –I Go Dye

— 7th July 2017

As part of the activities marking the Nigerian Army Day, the Nigerian Army through the Chief of Army Staff, General T.Y Buratai has presented the Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs Winifred Oyo-Ita and popular comedian, Francis Agoda aka I Go Dye with awards of commendation for positively projecting the laudable virtues of the institution.

Recall that last month, the humour merchant joined other eminent African leaders to receive the 2017 African Child Prize that he dedicated to the gallant men and women of the Nigerian Armed Forces, which he said have been resolute in their war against terrorism, while also commending their act of returning some of the abducted Chibok girls back to the waiting arms of their families.

The excited Delta State-born comedian took to his Instagram page to express his gratitude to the Nigerian army, while also pledging his continued support.

“Never did I envisage that my little contribution would be identified for commendation. I’m indeed grateful for this honour presented to me by the Chief of Army Staff and the Nigerian army. It will challenge many others to cooperate and expand partnership with the army, promoting a sense of responsibility to all citizens of this country to understand that the fight against terrorism and other agitations are in our best interest. I will continue to use my artistic work to project and express the laudable virtues of this noble institution.” he enthused.

The comedian further expressed optimism that the honour will change the perception of ordinary citizens towards the Nigerian army.

Share

How I cure baldness using these natural techniques. Read story

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Healthy Heart Free up bad cholesterol can be yours. Click here!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Why NASS rejected Fashola’s N20bn contingency fund –Namdas

— 7th July 2017

From BillyGraham Abel, Yola Abdulrazaq Namdas is the spokesperson of the House of Representatives. He speaks on the ongoing crisis between the executive and the legislature over the 2017 budget and sheds more light on the reasons for the lawmakers’ action. What is the procedure for the budget process from when it is submitted to…

Share

  • 2014 confab: Delegates not true representatives –Bankole

    — 7th July 2017

    From Laide Raheem, Abeokuta Chief Alani Bankole is the father of the former Speaker of the House of Reps, Dimeji Bankole. He is presently the Board of Trustees, BoT, chairman of the Action Democratic Party (ADP). In this interview, the erstwhile national chairman of the defunct All Peoples Party, APP, opens up why ADP places…

    Share

  • Baale of Shangisha kidnapped in Lagos

    — 7th July 2017

    • We know his abductors – Police By Christopher Oji The spate of kidnappings in Lagos continued on Wednesday, with the abduction of the traditional ruler of Shangisha, Magodo, Lagos, Baale Yusuf Ogundare. A police official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said Ogundare’s brother, Mohammed Adams, reported that the kidnappers invited the Baale…

    Share

  • Nigeria is sick –Akpabio

    — 7th July 2017

    From Joe Effiong, Uyo Senate Minority Leader, Godswill Akpabio has described Nigeria as a sick nation which needs everyone to join hands to revive, else it dies. Addressing a crowd that turned up at his first constituency briefing at Ikot Ekpene Township Stadium, yesterday, Senator Akpabio, who was in company with his colleagues, including Dino…

    Share

  • Igbo Diaspora group to petition ICC over AYCF quit notice

    — 7th July 2017

    By Zika Bobby Miffed by the quit notice issued by the Arewa Youth Consultative Forum to Igbo residing in the northern part of Nigeria, the Igbo World Assembly, (IWA) has said it would liaise with appropriate agencies to file a petition to the International Criminal Court, (ICC) to prevent genocide and bring culprits to book. In…

    Share

Archive

July 2017
M T W T F S S
« Jun    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share