I’ll continue to do more for Delta – Okowa

Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Overwhelmed by the show of solidarity from his Anioma people (Delta north senatorial district), Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State has pledged to continue to do his best for the development of the entire state.

The governor spoke at the weekend in Asaba during a grand reception in his honour by the people of Anioma nation who endorsed him as their sole candidate for the 2019 governorship election in the multi-ethnic state.

National chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, Deputy President of the Senate, Dr. Ike Ekweremadu, Governor of Rivers State, Barr. Nyesom Wike, former Chief Economic Adviser to former president Olusegun Obasanjo, Philip Asiodu, former governors of the state, James Ibori and Emmanuel Uduaghan, renowned environmentalist, Newton Jibunor, among others, who spoke at the event also endorsed Okowa for second term.

Obviously emboldened by solidarity messages by the political figures and leaders of various ethnic nationalities across the state, Okowa said he is not afraid of any political party in next year’s contest.

He said: “Today, my people of Anioma put up this show and I thank you all for this wonderful event. In 2015, Delta State did something that strengthened the unity of our people that though, we are diverse in ethnic, we believe that we are one people, in one Delta State.

“They realised that if the unity of Delta State must remain, they must speak with one voice and they did that through their votes and I won in the total votes cast in all the ethnic nationalities.

“That obviously sent a message that we are one people and we will continue to live in unity because in that unity, we will blossom; in that unity, we will succeed.

“We came at a time there were challenges but, because of the support of all, we were able to wade through the turbulent days. The dark days are over and we shall grow to greater heights.

“As we move on as a people, I must count on your support for us to sustain the peace that we enjoy. With peace, we will do well as a people, we will continue to build the roads in this state.

“As Deltans, we need to continue to pray and build on the trust that exists among us. I listened to president general of Isoko, the president general of Urhobo nation and the president general of the Ijaws endorsing me, so, who should I be afraid of?

“I thank you for adopting me as the sole candidate for the governorship election and I assure you that we will remain focused and resolute in developing our state,” he said.

Chairman of the planning committee for the event, Senator Peter Nwaoboshi whose speech was read by Prof. Epiphany Azinge said the decision to receive Okowa was purely deliberate, adding that Anioma nation recognised that the entire state, and not just Delta north is his constituency.

He stated that the governor is committed to the actualization of his campaign promises, noting that “his track record as an expert in prudent financial management has helped him to navigate the early challenges of inheriting the treasury of a state with lean resources, that he is able to stabilise the ship of a state amidst these challenges is not only a cause for admiration but also a reason for commendation.

“Anioma nation has resolved to adopt our son, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa as the sole candidate of Delta North for re-election as governor, come 2019. He has the blessing of entire Anioma nation to proceed as our candidate for 2019 governorship election for Delta State.”