I’ll complete Mimiko’s abandoned projects, says Akeredolu
— 3rd December 2017
From: Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure
Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has declared that his
government will not abandon all the uncompleted projects inherited
from the last
administration of Dr Olusegun Mimiko.
Already, the governor disclosed that, he has directed all the
caretaker chairmen in the 18 Local Government Areas of the state to
construct one kilometer road each.
He said the one kilometer road construction per local government was
part of his efforts to create road network in the rural areas across
the state.
The Governor who spoke at the 30th Ekimogun Day Festival
held in Ondo town at the weekend said he would not run a vindictive government.
The ceremony graced by former governor Olusegun Mimiko and Senator
Tayo Alasoadura also attracted prominent sons and daughters of Ondo
Kingdom among others.
Akeredolu, represented by his Deputy, Hon. Agboola Ajayi, particularly
said his administration would ensure it completes all uncompleted
projects left
behind by Mimiko’s administration.
He allayed the fear of the people of Ondo kingdom that his government
was planning to merge the State University of Medical Science sited in
the town with Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko.
The governor said rather than doing this, his government would only
continue to build on the existing infrastructure and facilities it
inherited from the previous administration.
He added that the massive construction of one kilometre road in each
Local Government Area of the state is in line with the road to market
policy of
his administration to enable people at the grassroots benefit from the
dividends of democracy.
