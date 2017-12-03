I’ll complete Mimiko’s abandoned projects, says Akeredolu

From: Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has declared that his

government will not abandon all the uncompleted projects inherited

from the last

administration of Dr Olusegun Mimiko.

Already, the governor disclosed that, he has directed all the

caretaker chairmen in the 18 Local Government Areas of the state to

construct one kilometer road each.

He said the one kilometer road construction per local government was

part of his efforts to create road network in the rural areas across

the state.

The Governor who spoke at the 30th Ekimogun Day Festival

held in Ondo town at the weekend said he would not run a vindictive government.

The ceremony graced by former governor Olusegun Mimiko and Senator

Tayo Alasoadura also attracted prominent sons and daughters of Ondo

Kingdom among others.

Akeredolu, represented by his Deputy, Hon. Agboola Ajayi, particularly

said his administration would ensure it completes all uncompleted

projects left

behind by Mimiko’s administration.

He allayed the fear of the people of Ondo kingdom that his government

was planning to merge the State University of Medical Science sited in

the town with Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko.

The governor said rather than doing this, his government would only

continue to build on the existing infrastructure and facilities it

inherited from the previous administration.

He added that the massive construction of one kilometre road in each

Local Government Area of the state is in line with the road to market

policy of

his administration to enable people at the grassroots benefit from the

dividends of democracy.