Home / National / I’ll complete all projects in my constituency – Ekweremadu

I’ll complete all projects in my constituency – Ekweremadu

— 23rd January 2018

Chidi Nnadi, Enugu

Deputy Senate President, Chief Ike Ekweremadu, has assured the people of Enugu West Senatorial District that he would complete all the projects he attracted to the zone in record time and according to specifications.

Ekweremadu who is representing the district, in the Senate, made the promise during the two-day inspection tour of projects that he attracted to the area.

He expressed joy and fulfillment on the pace of work at the different project sites, saying that developing his constituency was the main reason he ventured into politics.

He pointed out that with the Nnewe/ Oduma/ Uburu road with a spur at Ishiagu which is at 80 per cent completion, economic activities would be accelerated in the area.

Ekweremadu recalled that until he was elected into the Senate, no part of Aninri Local Government Area had electricity nor asphalted road.

“The extent of development of any society depends on the size of the vision of their leaders, so if you have leaders who have big vision,the society will achieve a lot, but when leaders have limited vision, then that will be the extent of development of that society.

“Growing up as a young child, I saw this road as a very big challenge to our people, but today, we are achieving our vision for our people. What we are doing here, we are also doing in all other parts of our constituency,” he said.

He told his constituents that each time he visited any part of his constituency, he would like to inspect ongoing projects to ascertain the pace of work and the nature of funding required to get the projects completed.

He commended his Special Adviser on Projects, Engr Jonathan Ivoke, and the construction firms working at different project sites for their commitment and dedication to work.

He also thanked the state government for intervening on roads and bridges in the state, especially their awarding of the contract on the Ivo Bailey Bridge.

Some of the projects Ekweremadu and his team inspected included the Ukpa/ Ujiri/ Ndibeoh/Lekwa erosion control project at Oji-River, Onuakanu/ Utin road, Amagu/ Amaeze road, Amaeze/Ihueze link road and Ivo Bailey Bridge, Ihuibe/Ihiozike road, Okpara road, all in Okpanku, among others.

In his speech, the National Youth Leader of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Hon. SKE Udokoye who was part of the entourage commended Ekweremadu for the quantum of infrastructural development that he has attracted to Enugu West Senatorial District, adding that he has really shown exemplary leadership.

“It is an act of providence that you became our leader and PDP is proud of you. It is not surprising that we are here today to see these laudable projects that you have attracted at a time the ruling party, APC has failed the nation and you have decided to labour yourself the more to give dividends of democracy to your people,” Udeokoye said.

