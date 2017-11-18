The Sun News
Latest
18th November 2017 - I’ll complete all ongoing projects in Ekpeyeland, Wike pledges
18th November 2017 - Sea-Piracy: Police to deploy 16 gun boats, 6000 Policemen
18th November 2017 - Nwoye alleges arrest of his agents, supporters
18th November 2017 - Initial delay at Nwoye’s ward as APC candidate votes
18th November 2017 - Looters’ll soon be doomed – cleric
18th November 2017 - Anambra votes amid heightened security 
18th November 2017 - Obiano votes, full of victory confidence
18th November 2017 - Suicide bombers kill infant, one other in Maiduguri
18th November 2017 - Tor Tiv laments high poverty index in Tiv land
18th November 2017 - Voting commences in Anambra
Home / National / I’ll complete all ongoing projects in Ekpeyeland, Wike pledges

I’ll complete all ongoing projects in Ekpeyeland, Wike pledges

— 18th November 2017

From: TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, has assured Ekpeye people that his administration would complete all ongoing projects in the area in line with his campaign promises.

Speaking on Saturday during the traditional reception for Sen. Osinakachukwu Ideozu by the Igbu Ehuda General Assembly Ahoada, Governor Wike also elevated the stool of Eze Igbu Ehuda III to a First Class status.

He said: “We are making promises because the people of Ahoada deserve projects. I can assure you that all the projects awarded in this area must be completed before the end of our first term”.

The governor said that the developmental projects initiated by his administration across the State were meant to improve the living condition of the people.

While elevating the stool of Eze Igbu Ehuda III to a First Class Status, Governor Wike, noted that the Eze Ekpeye Logbo remained the paramount traditional ruler in Ekpeye Kingdom.

He said the two Ekpeye traditional rulers elevated to first class would support Eze Ekpeye Logbo to promote Ekpeye interest at the State Traditional Council.

He said: “I will do everything to protect the interest of Ekpeye people. Your interest is my interest”.

Eze Ihua Maduenyi, Eze Igbu Ehuda III conferred a Chieftaincy title on Governor Wike for his outstanding performance in the State.

Highpoint of the event was the conferment of a chieftaincy title on Senator Osinakachukwu Ideozu by Eze Igbu Ehuda III and the commissioning of the Modern Civic Centre by Governor Wike.

Post Views: 1
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Only Way Left For The Average Nigerian to End Money Worries

Midnight, pressed barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Normalize your PROSTATE issues here!!

Discover the Profitable Business that fetch a corper N1million. Click Here

How to make non-stop cash on the Internet. Click here!

High blood pressure? Stop managing it. Get it completely cured. Click here!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

I’ll complete all ongoing projects in Ekpeyeland, Wike pledges

— 18th November 2017

From: TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, has assured Ekpeye people that his administration would complete all ongoing projects in the area in line with his campaign promises. Speaking on Saturday during the traditional reception for Sen. Osinakachukwu Ideozu by the Igbu Ehuda General Assembly Ahoada, Governor Wike also elevated the…

  • Sea-Piracy: Police to deploy 16 gun boats, 6000 Policemen

    — 18th November 2017

    From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa The Nigeria Police is set to deploy 16 gun boats and 6000 armed Police personnel to Bayelsa State waterways and creeks in the bid to tackle sea piracy and criminality in the State. The Bayelsa State Commissioner of Police, Asuquo Amba, who made this known during a call on him by…

  • Nwoye alleges arrest of his agents, supporters

    — 18th November 2017

    Gubernatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Tony Nwoye, on Saturday, complained of arrest of some of his agents and his supporters by security operatives. He cast his vote at his Offianta 008 at about 11:45a.m. Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT – can help stop use of glasses in 30 days BREAKING: 23 yrs boy…

  • Initial delay at Nwoye’s ward as APC candidate votes

    — 18th November 2017

    There was an initial delay in the Anambra State gubernatorial election on Saturday as the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Tony Nwoye, could not not commence as expected at the poling unit of Nwoye at  Iloabito Ward 1, Nsugbe, when the card reader machine failed to function. It thus delayed the exercise, but…

  • Looters’ll soon be doomed – cleric

    — 18th November 2017

    From: WOLE BALOGUN, Ado-Ekiti The Christ Apostolic Church Incoming General Evangelist Worldwide, Prophet Hezekiah Oladeji, has predicted that the wrath of God will soon visit those plundering the country’s wealth should they refuse to turn a new leaf. Oladeji , who noted that the fortunes of Nigeria would have been greater had leaders been as…

Archive

November 2017
M T W T F S S
« Oct    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share