– The Sun News
Latest
6th September 2018 - I’ll complement Ugwuanyi’s good governance, says Atigwe, Reps aspirant
6th September 2018 - FG, China sign agreement on oilfield services
6th September 2018 - Ogoni clean up: HYPREP deploys 100 coys to study impacted communities
6th September 2018 - 21st Century technology, major challenge to anti-corruption war – SGF
6th September 2018 - ABC transport boss, Nneji picks APGA guber form 
6th September 2018 - Wike commends Ibiyeomie for contributing to Rivers’ devt.
6th September 2018 - PDP’ll crush APC in 2019, says ex-Immigration boss, Parradang
6th September 2018 - Obaro chieftaincy tussle: Court stops Owoniyi’s coronation
6th September 2018 - 2019: Ondo APC adopts indirect primary for all elections
6th September 2018 - Mining: FG earns N1.2tr from private investment
Home / National / I’ll complement Ugwuanyi’s good governance, says Atigwe, Reps aspirant
ASPIRANT

I’ll complement Ugwuanyi’s good governance, says Atigwe, Reps aspirant

— 6th September 2018

Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

Erstwhile General Manager of the Enugu State Rural  Electrification Board (ENREB), Dr. Simon Chukwuemeka Atigwe, has given assurances of replicating the good governance qualities of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi if elected to serve in the House of Representatives.

Atigwe made this promise, on Wednesday,  at the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) offices in Obollo Afor and Ogrute, respectively, while declaring his official intention to vie for the Igbo Eze North/Udenu Federal Constituency seat

Addressing party leaders and supporters, who thronged the venue of the declaration, Atigwe said that he would not castigate or criticise any of the contestants but to present himself for assessment by the electorate.

He promised to work in line with the template that Governor Ugwuanyi used during his days in the House of Representatives in the same constituency and also join hands with him in the overall development of the state.

Atigwe also described legislative representation as ‘serious business’ that requires a committed and grassroots person who will champion the welfare of his constituents and also contribute to national development of which he is qualified for.

READ ALSO: FG, China sign agreement on oilfield services

In his reaction, the Chairman, Udenu Local Government Area, Chief Frank Ugwu thanked Atigwe for his landmark achievements in Udenu Local Government AreA during his time as a town engineer.

He described the intimidating crowd of supporters that cut across all strata of the society in the area that accompanied him to the declaration as a signal that the aspirant is truly a man of the people.

Zonal Chairman PDP, Enugu North Zone,   Mike Onyeze, in a remark, stated clearly that gone are the days where few people would just sit and handpick a candidate.

He enjoined those peddling rumours of automatic tickets in the party to wake up from their slumber and start canvassing for votes while thanking Atigwe for the support he had been rendering to the party.

Chief Onyeze made it clear that PDP would  field a credible candidate that is popular, accessible and one that has the wherewithal to win election and tasked all the aspirants on the need for love and peace to reign amongst them.

A former National Auditor of the PDP, Innocent Agbo, an Architect,  thanked all the party faithful and the candidate for his track records and called on the electorates to avoid sentiment in choosing their candidates.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

ASPIRANT

I’ll complement Ugwuanyi’s good governance, says Atigwe, Reps aspirant

— 6th September 2018

Aloysius Attah, Onitsha Erstwhile General Manager of the Enugu State Rural  Electrification Board (ENREB), Dr. Simon Chukwuemeka Atigwe, has given assurances of replicating the good governance qualities of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi if elected to serve in the House of Representatives. Atigwe made this promise, on Wednesday,  at the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) offices in Obollo…

  • OILFIELD

    FG, China sign agreement on oilfield services

    — 6th September 2018

    Uche Usim, Abuja In what could be described as a strong move to develop Nigeria’s oilfield services and boosting research and development in the oil and gas industry, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in China with the China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC). The MoU signing, the…

  • HYPREP

    Ogoni clean up: HYPREP deploys 100 coys to study impacted communities

    — 6th September 2018

    Tony John, Port Harcourt The Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project (HYPREP) said it has deployed over 100 companies to carry out scoping exercise in the impacted communities in Ogoniland. The deployment was part of the selection process for companies that would participate in the remediation of oil polluted communities in the entire Ogoni . Speaking, on…

  • ANTI CORRUPTION

    21st Century technology, major challenge to anti-corruption war – SGF

    — 6th September 2018

    Samuel Bello, Abuja Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, said the 21st century technological revolution has further created new methods and ease to perpetuate corruption that are undetectable by auditing. Mustapha who disclosed this at the second annual conference and induction of new members of the Chartered Institute of Forensic and…

  • NNEJI

    ABC transport boss, Nneji picks APGA guber form 

    — 6th September 2018

    Fred Ezeh, Abuja Founder and Chief Executive Officer, ABC transport services, Frank Nneji, had formally joined the race to replace Rochas Okorocha, as the governor of Imo State Government in 2019. He begun the process, on Wednesday, when he led his political friends and supporters to the headquarters of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA),…

Archive

September 2018
S M T W T F S
« Aug    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share