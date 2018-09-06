I’ll complement Ugwuanyi’s good governance, says Atigwe, Reps aspirant

Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

Erstwhile General Manager of the Enugu State Rural Electrification Board (ENREB), Dr. Simon Chukwuemeka Atigwe, has given assurances of replicating the good governance qualities of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi if elected to serve in the House of Representatives.

Atigwe made this promise, on Wednesday, at the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) offices in Obollo Afor and Ogrute, respectively, while declaring his official intention to vie for the Igbo Eze North/Udenu Federal Constituency seat

Addressing party leaders and supporters, who thronged the venue of the declaration, Atigwe said that he would not castigate or criticise any of the contestants but to present himself for assessment by the electorate.

He promised to work in line with the template that Governor Ugwuanyi used during his days in the House of Representatives in the same constituency and also join hands with him in the overall development of the state.

Atigwe also described legislative representation as ‘serious business’ that requires a committed and grassroots person who will champion the welfare of his constituents and also contribute to national development of which he is qualified for.

In his reaction, the Chairman, Udenu Local Government Area, Chief Frank Ugwu thanked Atigwe for his landmark achievements in Udenu Local Government AreA during his time as a town engineer.

He described the intimidating crowd of supporters that cut across all strata of the society in the area that accompanied him to the declaration as a signal that the aspirant is truly a man of the people.

Zonal Chairman PDP, Enugu North Zone, Mike Onyeze, in a remark, stated clearly that gone are the days where few people would just sit and handpick a candidate.

He enjoined those peddling rumours of automatic tickets in the party to wake up from their slumber and start canvassing for votes while thanking Atigwe for the support he had been rendering to the party.

Chief Onyeze made it clear that PDP would field a credible candidate that is popular, accessible and one that has the wherewithal to win election and tasked all the aspirants on the need for love and peace to reign amongst them.

A former National Auditor of the PDP, Innocent Agbo, an Architect, thanked all the party faithful and the candidate for his track records and called on the electorates to avoid sentiment in choosing their candidates.