– The Sun News
Latest
21st August 2018 -  I’ll compete all outstanding projects, Fayose assures Ekiti people
21st August 2018 - South West NURTW boss  dies in Abuja hospital Tuesday
21st August 2018 - Yobe records peaceful Sallah celebration
21st August 2018 - Eid-el Kabir: Ikorodu monarch, Imam seek peaceful co-existence
21st August 2018 - 2019: Be vigilant, don’t return Nigeria to Egypt – Lai Mohammed
21st August 2018 - Pilgrims commend NAHCON, advise on engaging guides to ease communication
21st August 2018 - Beckham to receive UEFA President’s Award
21st August 2018 - Durbar: Encomium as Oluwo Launches Maiden Edition in South West
21st August 2018 - Tsav not our member, agent – MACBAN
21st August 2018 - 2019: Northern CAN, Buhari loyalist, seek prayers for peaceful election
Home / National /  I’ll compete all outstanding projects, Fayose assures Ekiti people
FAYOSE

 I’ll compete all outstanding projects, Fayose assures Ekiti people

— 21st August 2018

Governor of Ekiti State , Ayo Fayose, has reassured the people of the state that he would complete and deliver on all projects he has embarked on during his second tenure which expires on October 16.

The governor cited in particular the multi-billion Naira ultra modern market that is nearing completion at the capital of the state, Ado-Ekiti, assuring that the over 600 market people who were displaced when the old market was demolished would be first considered in sharing the new shops to the marketers.

This was just as hundreds of Ekiti people, particularly indigenes of the state capital, Ado-Ekiti, hailed him endlessly as he made his entry into the annual Udiroko festival being celebrated by the monarch of the city, Oba Aladesanmi Adejugbe, and the people of Ado.

READ ALSO: South West NURTW boss dies in Abuja hospital Tuesday

Governor Fayose while addressing the teeming Ado indigenes at the Udiroko festival that took place inside the amphitheatre in Ewi’s palace, on Tuesday, appreciated the people of Ado-Ekiti in particular for solidly supporting his government in appreciation of which he had ensured great developmental strides in the city as evident in the fly over, urban renewal projects, new market, 750 seater civic centre and amphitheatre inside the Ewi’s palace as well as many road network project that beautified the city.

He promised to keep in touch with them even after he has left office saying: “In and out of office we will continue to celebrate you. I appreciate all of you Ado-Ekiti indigenes. And thank you immensely for your support.

“We appreciate our own priceless Afe Babalola. You are not just a value added citizen, you are the value itself . you are a valuable citizen of Ado-Ekiti.

“Anyone who comes to this palace of the Ewi will remember me as the governor who built this amphitheatre.

“I told you that I will perform and you have seen my performance. I will ensure that all those who were displaced when we demolished the old market are first considered in sharing the shops in the new ultra modern market which we will complete in few days.

“I appreciate you all Ado indigenes you had stood solidly behind us  and I want you to stand solidly behind the Ewi of Ado after we have left office. My good works for you will bring me good fortunes.

“Even if my deputy was announced as the winner, I have an expiry date as governor of the state. It is not the man who governs that matters but what he has done for the people.

“History will judge me well  on my performance as I have delivered on my mandate. I will ensure to work assiduously for the state till my last day in office.”

Lauding Governor Fayose for the developmental strides he gave to the capital city, the Ewi said, “Generations yet unborn will appreciate what you did for Ado Ekiti.

READ ALSO: Yobe records peaceful Sallah celebration

“Fayose has demonstrated consistency . He promised to turn around Ado and he has indeed turned around the town.  Ado is now a befitting state capital. He said he was coming to deliver and he has delivered.

“When he said he was going to build this palace  amphitheatre,  I laughed because I never believed. But he did not only build the amphitheater as promised, he added a befitting hall to it.

“Forever and ever, your name will be remembered in the history of Ado-Ekiti. As you will be living, I will pray the same prayer for each governor that comes here.   You will not lose your wife and children.

Also lauding Fayose, Afe Babalola , founder of Afe Babalola University who is an indigen of Ado himself, said:

“We  have been working here in the Ewi’s palace before Governor Fayose came,  but what he did here within three years is unparalleled.”

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

FAYOSE

 I’ll compete all outstanding projects, Fayose assures Ekiti people

— 21st August 2018

Governor of Ekiti State , Ayo Fayose, has reassured the people of the state that he would complete and deliver on all projects he has embarked on during his second tenure which expires on October 16. The governor cited in particular the multi-billion Naira ultra modern market that is nearing completion at the capital of…

  • NURTW

    South West NURTW boss  dies in Abuja hospital Tuesday

    — 21st August 2018

    Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan The South West Chairman, National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Alhaji Taofeek Oyerinde, fondly called ‘Fele’ is dead. Oyerinde was also the chairman of the union in Oyo State. He was said to have died, on Tuesday afternoon, at the Zenith Medical Kidney Hospital, Abuja, and he will be buried in…

  • YOBE STATE

    Yobe records peaceful Sallah celebration

    — 21st August 2018

    NAN Yobe has recorded another peaceful Eid-el-Kabir Sallah celebration, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports. A correspondent of NAN reported that Muslim faithful conducted their prayers peacefully at various Eid grounds amidst tight security across the state on Tuesday. The report said the faithful trekked long distances in some places to attend the annual…

  • IKORODU

    Eid-el Kabir: Ikorodu monarch, Imam seek peaceful co-existence

    — 21st August 2018

    NAN The Ayangbure of Ikorodu in Lagos State, Oba Kabiru Shotobi, on Tuesday said the significance of Eld-eI-Kabir was for Muslims to believe in Allah and live peaceful co-existence anywhere. The monarch made the statement during Ramadan prayers at the praying ground in Ikorodu. He urged residents and community leaders in the community to be…

  • vigilant

    2019: Be vigilant, don’t return Nigeria to Egypt – Lai Mohammed

    — 21st August 2018

    NAN The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has urged Nigerians to resist the temptation of voting for those who will return the country to throes of massive looting, come 2019 elections. Mohammed made the appeal on Tuesday in a Sallah message delivered at a media briefing at his home town, Oro, near…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share