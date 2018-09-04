– The Sun News
Latest
4th September 2018 - I’ll break jinx of ‘no second term’ in Ogun Central – Senator Tejuoso
4th September 2018 - Kano PDP: Shekarau, Wali reject exco’s dissolution
4th September 2018 - Yoruba elders’ council lauds Osinbajo on performance, want restructuring
4th September 2018 - Lagos records 3,089 sexual, domestic violence cases in 8 months
4th September 2018 - 2019: David Mark joins presidential race
4th September 2018 - FG inaugurates 17-man anti-graft panel
4th September 2018 - Buhari, NDDC condole with family of ex-MD, Aginighan
4th September 2018 - Direct primaries: Protesters ground APC secretariat
4th September 2018 - PDP must not lose Osun guber poll – Saraki
4th September 2018 - Akpabio: Lawyers descend on Sagay
Home / National / Politics / I’ll break jinx of ‘no second term’ in Ogun Central – Senator Tejuoso
LANRE TEJUOSO

I’ll break jinx of ‘no second term’ in Ogun Central – Senator Tejuoso

— 4th September 2018

 Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

The Senator representing Ogun Central in the National Assembly, Lanre Tejuoso, has boasted that he will be the first legislator to break the jinx of what he termed “no second term” for senator representing the senatorial district, by returning to the Senate in 2019.

Lanre Tejuoso, who said he reversed his defection from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) because of personal intervention of President Muhammadu Buhari, added that he would not leave the party as long as the president remains in APC.
He made this known in Abeokuta, while speaking with newsmen on his intention to re-contest for Ogun Central senatorial seat next year.
He revealed that when he announced his defection from the party with some senators, the president personally urged him to return and promised that he would ensure he returns to the senate.
He added that his relationship with Buhari, who he described as a mentor, started since their years in the All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP) and noted that they had both lost elections together on three occasions.
Tejuoso, however, explained his short-lived defection happened because of a  misunderstanding between him and the party at the local level, which, he said, has since been resolved.
“I cannot leave APC.
I will only leave if President Buhari leaves.
When the incident happened, Mr. President called me and told me he wanted me back in the party.
What happened was just misunderstanding at the local level and it has been resolved,” he said.
Share
Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

LANRE TEJUOSO

I’ll break jinx of ‘no second term’ in Ogun Central – Senator Tejuoso

— 4th September 2018

 Laide Raheem, Abeokuta The Senator representing Ogun Central in the National Assembly, Lanre Tejuoso, has boasted that he will be the first legislator to break the jinx of what he termed “no second term” for senator representing the senatorial district, by returning to the Senate in 2019. Lanre Tejuoso, who said he reversed his defection from…

  • SHEKARAU

    Kano PDP: Shekarau, Wali reject exco’s dissolution

    — 4th September 2018

    Desmond Mgboh, Kano A fresh political crisis is brewing in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)  in Kano State following the dissolution of the State Executive Council (SEC) by its national headquarters. Thousands of party supporters gathered at the Hotoro headquarters of the party, in Kano, on Monday, to demonstrate their rejection of the dissolution of…

  • Yoruba

    Yoruba elders’ council lauds Osinbajo on performance, want restructuring

    — 4th September 2018

    Wole Balogun, Ado Ekiti The Yoruba Council of Elders (YCE) has hailed Vice President Yemi Osinbajo for being a good ambassador of the Yoruba and loyal to President Muhammadu Buhari. The council said it was proud of Osinbajo for performing most admirably well in office, and exuding good leadership, especially, on few occasions that the…

  • DSRVT

    Lagos records 3,089 sexual, domestic violence cases in 8 months

    — 4th September 2018

    Moshood Adebayo The Lagos State Government has lamented astronomical increase in the cases of rape and domestic violence, disclosing that it received 3,089 cases through its agency, Domestic and Sexual Response Team (DSRVT) in the last eight months. The government also said a total of 1,187 children have been exposed to domestic violence across the state within…

  • MARK

    2019: David Mark joins presidential race

    — 4th September 2018

    Mark will either, by himself, or through a representative, visit the party’s national secretariat to pick his Nomination and Expression of Interest Forms.   Ismail Omipidan Barring any last minute change of plan, immediate past Senate President and the longest serving senator in Nigeria’s contemporary political history, David Mark, will formally declare his intention to run for…

Archive

September 2018
S M T W T F S
« Aug    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share