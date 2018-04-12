NPFL: Ezenwa injured as Kwara United holds Enyimba

Super Eagles goalkeeper, Ikechukwu Ezenwa was forced out of yesterday’s rescheduled NPFL clash with Kwara United after he suffered an ankle injury.

Hosts Kwara United fought back from a goal down to draw 1-1 with Enyimba and reports said the injury looks serious, as he had to be helped out of the pitch.

Ezenwa , now looks set to at least miss his club’s CAF Confederation Cup playoff return leg match in Calabar against Bidvest Wits of South Africa.

The Enyimba ace is one of three goalkeepers jostling for the Eagles No 1 shirt at Russia 2018, the others being Francis Uzoho and Daniel Akpeyi

He is expected to be named on a 30-man provisional squad to the World Cup, which has to be submitted latest May 14.

Enyimba thus climbed to seventh on the table with 22 points after 14 games, while Kwara United remain rooted at the bottom on 16 points from 15 matches.

The Peoples Elephant went in front after eight minutes from the penalty spot after Ernest Governor was upended inside the goal area. Ikechukwu Ibenegbu put away the penalty.

However, Kwara United restored parity on 51 minutes through leading scorer Stephen Alfred with an assist by Michael Ohanu.