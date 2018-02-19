The Sun News
Home / Cover / National / I’ll be sworn in as president in 2019, says Sule Lamido

I’ll be sworn in as president in 2019, says Sule Lamido

— 19th February 2018

Ahmed Abubakar, Dutse

A former Governor of Jigawa State and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential aspirant, Alhaji Sule Lamido, on Sunday,  expressed optimism that he would be sworn-in as the president of the country after the 2019 general elections.

Lamido, who is aspiring for the Presidency under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), stated this at a grand rally attended by thousands of his supporters at the ceremony of commissioning the ‘Sule Lamido Campaign office’ at Birnin-Kudu area of the state.

Lamido, who dared anyone in power from the president downward to attempt at preventing the will of God on my aspiration whoever that person maybe”, he declared.

According to Lamido, “The 2019 presidential election is undoubtedly going to be between two northern Muslim Fulani men‎ that were both at one time governors and ministers at their different times,” he declared.

