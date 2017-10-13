I’ll be greater than Don Jazzy –Qasebeatz

Fast rising music producer, Casey Akajiaku aka Qasebeatz, is not relenting in his pursuit of his career goals. The producer, who hails from Imo state, became a music sensation after creating the beat for Cynthia Morgan’s runaway hit track, Olowo.

Speaking to TS Weekend recently, Qasebeatz said: “It is about time I talk about one of my role models; a true professional and also a successful entrepreneur. He is none other than the Don Jazzy. He has inspired me in many ways, and his brand is rare and unique.

“From the days of Mo’ Hits to when he set up Mavin Records, I have been a die-hard follower. Today, I am counting my blessings, mastering music production. I’m thankful to him for the inspiration and I aspire to be greater.”

Titi Aboyade-Cole’s giant strides

A woman of many parts, Titi Aboyade-Cole has carved a place for herself as a broadcaster, entrepreneur and events’ person.

Against all odds, she had gone abroad in search of greener pastures and that move had culminated in her establishing a chain of businesses that include a thriving magazine, television programme on Ben TV, and Podium radio designed with a view to change the way the western world perceives Africa.

And almost two and half decades later, the mother of three is back home and seeking new frontiers to conquer. Recently in Ikota Villa Estate, Lekki, Lagos, in a ceremony that paraded the crème de la crème of Lagos social circles, Aboyade-Cole

unveiled her latest baby, Podium International Nursery & Primary School at an event compered by ace comedian, Gbenga Adeyinka 1st.

Speaking, the UK returnee said: “I am not a teacher. I am into this in conjunction with my sister who is based in Canada and she is a seasoned educationist. I prayed to God before embarking on this project, and we have seasoned professionals to run the school.

“What sets this school apart is the passion we have for kids and not for just owning a school. My gratification will come the day I see my kids in Harvard, Oxford or Cambridge.”

Aboyade-Cole, who is currently studying for her law degree, continued: “We have a lot of extra-curricular activities. Like I have always said, it is not learning method that develops a child. You also have to develop every area of the child. We are not just about one plus one; we build confidence in our children.”

Down Syndrome set to host awareness concert

Down Syndrome Foundation of Nigeria (DSFN) has wrapped up plans for its annual awareness week, which will climax with a concert on October 26.

According to a statement signed by Muyiwa Majekodunmi, Vice President/Administrator of the Foundation, this year’s awareness week themed: ‘Together We Can Make a Difference’ will commence on Saturday, October 21 with a walk kicking off by 7am at Fountain Heights School car park, Adelabu Street, Surulere, Lagos.

On Tuesday, October 24, a seminar tagged: ‘Conversations’ and themed: ‘The Hidden Dangers: The Down Syndrome Experience’, will kick off at 11 am at Sickle Cell Centre, Idi-Araba, Surulere, Lagos. The climax of the awareness week is the hosting of a concert at Freedom Park, Lagos on October 26.

‘Why I organised workshop for aspiring OAPs’

Rhythm FM OAP, Tony Abraham, has said his recent seminar for aspiring broadcasters was anchored on mentorship.

“I get a lot of phone calls from aspiring presenters/broadcasters. Most of the time it’s questions regarding the broadcast business. How do I learn? What must I do? Do I need a foreign accent to work as an OAP? So, I knew hands on experience was required and a forum to communicate was ideal,” he said.

According to Abraham, the turn out at the event that was held in Lagos was impressive. Hear him: “The participants got first hand one-on-one interaction with experienced OAPs and opportunities to be interviewed by popular media houses, and they got media mileage as the programme was aired on TV stations and social media. A few of the participants already have jobs at media houses due to the experience gained from the programme. I funded the seminar from my own pocket.”