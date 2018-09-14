I’ll be a listening governor if… Sanwo-Olu, Lagos APC guber hopeful

Moshood Adebayo

A gubernatorial aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Lagos State, Jide Sanwo-Olu, on Friday, assured Lagosians that he would be a listening governor if elected to govern the state.

Sanwo-Olu said this while addressing the press for the first time since his surprise appearance on the political scene. Sanwo-Olu is believed to have the backing of national leader of the part, Ahmed Bola Tinubu.

Speaking, the governorship hopeful rejected the speculations that he is not from Lagos State, saying that he hails from Lagos Island area of the state.

He also said that he is ready for the challenges of governance and that he would a governor to every resident of the state if he eventually wins the governorship seat.

Details later…