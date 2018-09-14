– The Sun News
Latest
14th September 2018 - I’ll be a listening governor if… Sanwo-Olu, Lagos APC guber hopeful
14th September 2018 - Update: Finance Minister Adeosun resigns — Sources
14th September 2018 - Don challenges social workers on new approach to social problems
14th September 2018 - Minimum wage: Osinbajo to preside over special meeting Tuesday
14th September 2018 - Aisha Buhari urges advocacy for good governance
14th September 2018 - Adeosun’s unconfirmed resignation sets social media on fire
14th September 2018 - 2019: I will offer solutions to Nigeria’s problems – Dankwambo
14th September 2018 - Adeosun’s unconfirmed resignation sets social media on fire
14th September 2018 - Ejiofor, PDP financier, founding member joins APC
14th September 2018 - IPOB: Banks, markets defy sit-at-home order in Umuahia
Home / Cover / National / I’ll be a listening governor if… Sanwo-Olu, Lagos APC guber hopeful
GOVERNOR

I’ll be a listening governor if… Sanwo-Olu, Lagos APC guber hopeful

— 14th September 2018

Moshood Adebayo

A gubernatorial aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Lagos State, Jide Sanwo-Olu, on Friday, assured Lagosians that he would be a listening governor if elected to govern the state.

Sanwo-Olu said this while addressing the press for the first time since his surprise appearance on  the political scene. Sanwo-Olu is believed to have the backing of national leader of the part, Ahmed Bola Tinubu.

Speaking, the governorship hopeful rejected the speculations that he is not from Lagos State, saying that he hails from Lagos Island area of the state.

He also said that he is ready for the challenges of governance and that he would a governor to every resident of the state if he eventually wins the governorship seat.

Details later…

Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

GOVERNOR

I’ll be a listening governor if… Sanwo-Olu, Lagos APC guber hopeful

— 14th September 2018

Moshood Adebayo A gubernatorial aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Lagos State, Jide Sanwo-Olu, on Friday, assured Lagosians that he would be a listening governor if elected to govern the state. Sanwo-Olu said this while addressing the press for the first time since his surprise appearance on  the political scene….

  • kemi adeosun

    Update: Finance Minister Adeosun resigns — Sources

    — 14th September 2018

    NAN The Minister of Finance, Mrs Kemi Adeosun, has resigned as a member of the Federal Executive Council (FEC). Although the presidency was unable to confirm the resignation, sources, however , confirmed her resignation to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Abuja. She was appointed by President Muhammadu Buhari in November 2015….

  • SOCIAL PROBLEMS

    Don challenges social workers on new approach to social problems

    — 14th September 2018

    He argued that some social problems in Nigeria have their roots in borrowed foreign cultures which cannot be solved by the sole application of indigenous solutions Felix Ikem, Nsukka Social workers in Nigeria have been advised to adopt an intercultural approach to solve social problems instead of relying solely on the traditional methods. Professor Chibueze…

  • TUESDAY - MINIMUM WAGE MEETING

    Minimum wage: Osinbajo to preside over special meeting Tuesday

    — 14th September 2018

    “Next week we have an economic management team meeting on Tuesday, dedicated to the issue of national minimum wage to be chaired by the Vice President.” – Buhari to get report soon – Ama Pepple – Workers must smile before next election – Ngige Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja Vice President Yemi Osinbajo will next week Tuesday…

  • Aisha Buhari

    Aisha Buhari urges advocacy for good governance

    — 14th September 2018

    NAN The wife of the President, Mrs Aisha Buhari, has urged supporters of President Muhammadu Buhari to continue the advocacy for transparency, good governance and nation building. Mrs Buhari made the call on Friday when she received a delegation from a political group called Project 4+4, the Buhari/Osinbajo 2019 Project in Abuja. She also advised…

Archive

September 2018
S M T W T F S
« Aug    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]