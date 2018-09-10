I’ll advise Buhari to sign Electoral Act – Namdas

Billy Graham Abel Yola

Spokesman of the House of Representatives, Abdulrazak Namdas says, if he is in a position to advise President Muhammdu Buhari on the amended electoral act, he would have ask him to append to it.

The federal lawmaker explained that President Buhari and several other members of the current government, have been helped by the electronic voting process and that the content of the current Electoral Act would go a long way in enhancing the credibility of elections in the country and that would be to President Buhari’s credit.

Namdas made the remarks, on Monday, while fielding questions from newsmen, in Yola, Adamawa State.

Namdas said the Electoral act has within its content provisions meant to enhance digital identification before voting saying no Nigerian should be deprived from voting because of card reader failure.

Namdas also said President Muhammdu Buhari and the APC has made outstanding progress since taking over in 2015, saying President Buhari has set Nigeria on the path of economic and industrial revival by injecting massive infrastructural investment across all geo-political zones of the country.

“No president in the history of Nigeria has invested in massive infrastructure like President Buhari has done, these infrastructural massive investment is what Nigeria has been lacking for several decades and this will ultimately turn around our economy and move the country forward.

“Not many appreciate what president Muhammdu Buhari is doing now but many Nigerians will come to see that this country has been saved from a downward spiral by this government and this President,” Namdas explained.

Speaking on President Buhari’s developmental strides, the House of Representatives spokesperson said this is the first time that his constituency had had N22 billion worth of project from the Federal Government.

He described the project as a move that could transform the zone which is considered the food basket of the state.

Namdas also lauded the president for understanding the sensitivity and significance of the project saying the road would open links with Taraba State and the neighbouring country of Cameroun, saying that it would also have a telling impact on the largest game reserve in Africa, the Gumti-Gashaka park.

He explained that the road, when completed, would revive struggling economic and agriculture activities in the area and create employment among local communities.

The legislator lamented the Abandonment of the already approved N6 billion dam project in his area.

He said he intended to pursue the full implementation of the project explaining that the Dam has already been awarded at the cost if N6 billion and that N2 billion had been disbursed but the project has not been implemented and the residents who should have been compensated for their lands have not yet received a dime.

Namdas explained that the dam if completed has the ability to provide electricity to the area and reduce burden on the national grid.

Speaking on the raging controversy on the adoption of a direct primaries by the state chapter APC Namdas said, “There is nothing wrong with what the Adamawa state chapter of the APC did because the party decided that the presidential primaries would be direct and the states should choose which method to adopt, I can assure you that some states even opted for a consensus candidacy.

“It is normal that there are people that don’t agree with a position, they may decide to write to the national body of the party and that is also in order but the party would have to look at the number of people that have signed for the indirect as against the number that are against it.

“The current set of executives and delegates were the executives of the former governor and when the governor emerged victorious he did not change the leadership.

“So it is surprising that the people that have been with the former governor and are still in the party are the ones complaining.

“About 95 per cent of the delegates in the state were the delegates that had been with the former governor and it is the same people that are complaining that the governor has manipulated the delegates, it is not fare.

“I actually commend the governor and he should be commended for maintaining the delegates of a former governor.”

Namdas assure Governor Jibrilla Bindow that, he could go to sleep because he has an overwhelming support from several members of the party.

He continued, “One of the three senators in the state is with him; the eight members of the House of Representatives from the state are all with him. All the members of the State House of Assembly are with him, so, the governor can go to sleep.”

On the issue of the recess of the House in view of a pressing national issue, Namdas said, “We are officially on recess. It is not as if we deliberately decided to go away to avoiding attending to the virement.

“The National Assembly operates on a calendar and it was in our calendar to go on recess but before we left, we already had a first reading and the matter is before the committees who will bring an informed perspective to the floor of the house.”