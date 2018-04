Moshood Adebayo

In a bid to pave way for a modern market befiting of a mega city like Lagos, the popular Ile-Epo food stuffs market in Agbado Oke-Odo Local Council Development Area, Abule Egba area of Lagos is currently being demolished.

Officials of the Lagos State Task Force, who were literarily armed to the teeth, were seen supervising the demolition as bulldozers pulled down structures in the popular market.

The demolition exercise commenced at around 8:00a.m. on Friday.

Details later…