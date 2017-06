Former Fela pianist, Duro Ikujenyo and his band, Age of Acquarius, will be on hand to thrill lovers of good music on July 7 when he would be at Bogobiri House in Lagos for his monthly show tagged: ‘An Evening with Duro Ikujenyo’.

The show promises to be an evening of fun and excitement, as it would feature the likes of Sybil Sparkle and journalist, Tony Ogaga among a host of other entertainers.

Speaking, Ikujenyo said: “The stage is set for another exciting evening of fun and excitement as we hold our next concert at Bogobiri House. Here is calling on all lovers of good music to come join us for an unforgettable evening of good music. It is live and soulful music all the way as guests will be treated to the best of Afrobeat among others.”

The show kicks off by 7pm.