Former Fela pianist, Duro Ikujenyo, will next Friday roll out the drums to celebrate the Afrobeat month.

The shindig will take place at Bogobiri House, Falomo, Lagos where he thrills his fans monthly.

Speaking, Ikujenyo said: “It has been 20 years since Fela passed on but his message lives on. As one of those who had the privilege of playing and interacting with him, I feel honoured to witness this day.”

The event will parade acts such as Francis Goldman, Seun Olota, Barry Sachs, King Willy, Pnero, Tony Ogaga, Lanre Edun and many more.