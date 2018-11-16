Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Some former Super Eagles players will, next Tuesday, attempt to lace their soccer boots again in a curtain raiser to herald an international friendly match between the current Super Eagles team and the Cranes of Uganda on November 20 at the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba, Delta State.

Those expected to feature in the novelty match against home based Eagles are Victor Ikpeba, Bright Omokaro, Victor Agali, Edema Fuludu and Joseph Yobo.

Also expected to feature are Mutiu Adepoju, Yisa Shofoluwe, Ike Shoromu, Ifeanyi Udeze, Kenneth Nwaomucha, Kingsley Obiekwu, Friday Ejedegba, Ezeji Victor and Henry Nwosu who is the Team Manager.

Players in the home base Eagle team are Christian Eze Nduka, Tosan Blackson, Sunny Osunde, Francis Okolo, Henry Dittimiya, Humphrey Jebba and Joe Cole.

Others are Patrick Walstar, Joesophat Okon, Victor Okafor, Chidi Wester, Akintunde, Peter Anyebe and Frank Idijie, the Team Manager.

A statement by the Local Organising Committee (LOC) of the international encounter revealed that the curtain raiser will begin by 2pm, while the International friendly will kick-off by 4pm.

Tickets for the match are to be sold at N2,000:00 for VIP and N 1,000:00 for popular side.