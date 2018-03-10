The Sun News
Latest
10th March 2018 - Ikpeba: Wenger not Arsenal’s problem
10th March 2018 - FIBA rules on Nigeria Basketball dispute today
10th March 2018 - Poland calls up Lewandowski, 21 others for Nigeria friendly
10th March 2018 - CCL: Etoile Sahel plots Plateau United home ground ban
10th March 2018 - Enyimba striker, Udoh, not worried about NPFL record
10th March 2018 - Golf: Safiyanu wins Eko Challenge Cup in debut
10th March 2018 - Skykrest Academy promises to produce sports stars
10th March 2018 - Pacesetters House wins Princeton inter house meet
10th March 2018 - Excitement as Society for the blind holds inter-house sports
10th March 2018 - Frog-Jump Tragedy: Untold Story Of Pupil Who Died In Army School
Home / Sports / Ikpeba: Wenger not Arsenal’s problem

Ikpeba: Wenger not Arsenal’s problem

— 10th March 2018

Cynthia Anosike

Former Super Eagles attacker, Victor Ikpeba, has hit out at critics of Arsenal Manager, Arsene Wenger, submitting that the team’s recent drop in form has nothing to do with his coaching ability.
Arsenal have lost four games on a roll, which has led to a call for him to be sacked.
In a Sports programme monitored in Lagos, Ikpeba stated that rather than the fans criticising the coach, the players should be blamed for lack of form.
Ikpeba, who was called the Prince of Monaco in his hay days as a player by fans and admirers alike, while speaking on the issue, stated that the problem of Arsenal stems from the players’ inability to up their games when the chips are down.
“It has not been quite easy for Wenger. I don’t think he is the problem. The players are lazy and the core problem is their lack of consistency.
‘Agreed that there are mistakes and errors but sacking their manager does not guarantee that they will do well. The players should work on themselves and not relent. They should also be challenging, be proud in their red colours. That will see them excel next season.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Frog-Jump Tragedy: Untold Story Of Pupil Who Died In Army School

— 10th March 2018

Queendalin, the schoolgirl who died from punishment allegedly ordered by soldiers, hated coming late to school A brilliant child, she wanted to be a lawyer or an engineer –Father GEORGE ONYEJIUWA and STANLEY UZOARU, Owerri Delight Aguocha, friend and schoolmate of Queendalin Ekezie, the 15-year-old pupil of Army Day Secondary School, Obinze, Owerri, Imo State,…

  • I started furniture business in my sitting room

    — 10th March 2018

    When Adebunmi Olatunji Adeyefa told her family that she wanted to be a carpenter, they discouraged her. They thought she was being unrealistic by pitching her tent in a male dominated industry when she could have applied for a paid job or relocated abroad to live a normal life. The Mass Communication graduate who has…

  • Only Restructuring Can Save Nigeria – Admiral Mike Onah

    — 10th March 2018

    The Federal Government has been advised to ensure that concrete efforts are made to restructure the country so as to restore its unity. Making the appeal in this interview with TUNDE THOMAS, National President, Ndokwa Political Leaders Forum, Rear Admiral Mike Onah (retd), aruged that President Buhari should not be blamed for the spate of…

  • Archbishop’s attack: Imo leaders declare holy war on Okorocha

    — 10th March 2018

    •‘You’ve acted like King Saul who tore the robe of Prophet Samuel’ GEORGE ONYEJIUWA and STANLEY UZOARU, OWERRI The Biblical scene in which King Saul held tightly to the garment or robe of Prophet Samuel (who had come to deliver a divine message on his half-hearted disobedience to God’s commandment to wipe out the Amalekites),…

  • Uwazuruike Knows Kanu’s Whereabouts, Ipob Leader’s Family Alleges

    — 10th March 2018

    •He sold Nnamdi to Federal Government Prince Emmanuel Kanu a.k.a Fyne Boy is the younger brother of the leader of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB). In this interview with OKEY SAMPSON, he spoke on the labeling of Ndigbo the most foolish tribe in the world by the founder of Movement for the Actualization of the…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share