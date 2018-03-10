Ikpeba: Wenger not Arsenal’s problem

Cynthia Anosike

Former Super Eagles attacker, Victor Ikpeba, has hit out at critics of Arsenal Manager, Arsene Wenger, submitting that the team’s recent drop in form has nothing to do with his coaching ability.

Arsenal have lost four games on a roll, which has led to a call for him to be sacked.

In a Sports programme monitored in Lagos, Ikpeba stated that rather than the fans criticising the coach, the players should be blamed for lack of form.

Ikpeba, who was called the Prince of Monaco in his hay days as a player by fans and admirers alike, while speaking on the issue, stated that the problem of Arsenal stems from the players’ inability to up their games when the chips are down.

“It has not been quite easy for Wenger. I don’t think he is the problem. The players are lazy and the core problem is their lack of consistency.

‘Agreed that there are mistakes and errors but sacking their manager does not guarantee that they will do well. The players should work on themselves and not relent. They should also be challenging, be proud in their red colours. That will see them excel next season.