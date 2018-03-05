Ikpeazu: Nkire condemns threat by Ngwa group 

Leader of the caucus of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abia State, Chief Sam Nkire, has said the only way Ukwa-Ngwa members of APC can contemplate supporting Governor Okezie Ikpeazu’s second term bid is for him to join the party.

Reacting to a threat by a group of Ukwa-Ngwa leaders to ostracise any kinsman, no matter his or her party affiliation, who contests against Ikpeazu in 2019, Nkire described the threat as “archaic and undemocratic.

“Enforcing this kind of archaic and undemocratic ban at this time and age would be a difficult one” and added that the door is still open for Ikpeazu to join his kith and kin in the ruling party.

Chief Nkire continued: “I am a strong proponent of Abia Equity and I support every zone to produce a governor for the same number of years governors from other zones served,” but noted that the rights of Ukwa-Ngwa sons and daughters in other political parties must be respected.

The APC leader said making laws that cannot or may not be obeyed is not the best for a people united by same purpose and destiny and added that what is important is to “ensure that Ukwa-Ngwa retain the governorship and not the political party that produced the governor.”