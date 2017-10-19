The Sun News
Latest
19th October 2017 - AfDB to invest $24b in Agric
19th October 2017 - Ikpeazu lifts curfew in Aba
19th October 2017 - BREAKING: Evans trial resumes
19th October 2017 - Jos killings: NAF deploys fighter planes
19th October 2017 - I’ve got what it takes to lead PDP -Daniel
19th October 2017 - Buhari is borrowing for only critical infrastructure -Okechukwu
19th October 2017 - Osinbajo, Kachikwu, Baru meet over joint venture cash call, others
19th October 2017 - Monkeypox spreads to 11 states
19th October 2017 - Vaccine scare scatters schools in Akwa Ibom
19th October 2017 - Dogara, Reps leadership shun APC meeting
Home / National / Ikpeazu lifts curfew in Aba

Ikpeazu lifts curfew in Aba

— 19th October 2017

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State has lifted the 10p.m. to 6a.m. curfew imposed on Aba on September 12, as a result of improved security situation in the commercial city.

Governor Ikpeazu, via a statement issued in Umuahia, on Wednesday, by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Enyinnaya Appolos, commended Aba residents for compliance during the period the curfew lasted.

The governor commended the residents of Aba for complying with the curfew order and urged them to remain law abiding in order to ensure lasting peace in the city.

He thanked security agencies for their efforts during the period the curfew lasted and protection of lives and property in Aba.

The Abia State Government imposed the dusk-to-dawn curfew, following clashes between some members of pro-Biafra group and the military.

The curfew was reviewed on Sept. 18 from 10:00 p.m to 6:00 a.m. (NAN)

Post Views: 8
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, skill acquisition, financing, Join Millionaires Academy. Last batch 2017

How N1600 Started Me on The Road to N25m a Year

Join EXPORT and AGRIBUSINESS Club today. Click Here!

Midnight, pressed barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Normalise your PROSTATE issues here!!

About author

Segun Adio

1 Comment

  1. BARRY CLINTON 19th October 2017 at 9:03 am
    Reply

    Buhari is a tyrant, a terrorist and mindless murderer. Buhari gave an express Order to his Army commander to kill Nnamdi Kanu on or before 14th Sept, 2017 and hence his Army commander Buratai an Islamic fundamentalist embarked on operation python dance and mobilized over 2000 soldiers and weapons of war including 25 Armored Tanks, Mortars, Missiles, RPG Guns etc deployed them to a very peaceful and serene towns of ABA/UMUAHIA and AFARA UKWU on a genocidal and assassination mission. On their way the Army tortured and killed so many unarmed civilians which was reported in the Nigeria press and even destroyed media houses and vandalized properties of journalists in UMUAHIA on the 13th sept. 2017. When the Army approached the Palace of KANUS in AFARA UKWU they started shooting and killing people indiscriminately with live bullets and missiles and over 100 were killed.The military used missiles to destroy the Palace gate and entered the Compound where they murdered over 50 and so many abducted of whom they killed at Night via extra judicial executions.After Army commander Buratai had killed NNAMDI KANU and being jittery for the unprecedented number of casualties and huge destruction and fearing the immediate consequences of such atrocities the Buhari Army announced the IPOB a Terrorist Organization less than 24 hours after the killing of Nnamdi Kanu to justify the heinous crimes of State Terrorism and Genocide and essentially trying to cover up this crimes against humanity and trying hard to make the victims to become the perpetrators.The Genocide against Biafrans and persecution of Christians in Nigeria is quite terrible. Buhari, Gowon, Obasanjo, Muritala Mohammed, Gusaa, Buratai and so many others who were perpetrators of heinous crimes in Nigeria must be made to face the ICC at Hague as what happened in Nigeria where impunity is the culture must not go unpunished.The international community and UN must intervene to organize a Referendum in Nigeria for Biafra Independence as peoples must not be forced to live together in a Country. Self determination is legal and legitimate for 85 Million Biafran peoples who crave for peace and reflection after the Nigeria State has murdered over 4 Million Biafrans. This killings of Biafrans by Islamic terrorists and Nigerian leaders is just to intimidate and terrorize Biafrans in order for Nigeria State gain an unlimited access to multi billion oil wealth deposits and other minerals in Biafra Land which Nigeria has depended upon and stolen since 1967 using a false notion of National Unity. Biafra should be free in 2018 and this is just and legal.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

AfDB to invest $24b in Agric

— 19th October 2017

The African Development Bank (AfDB) is to invest $24 billion in agriculture over the next 10 years to help unlock its potential and assure food security in Africa. The President of the bank, Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, revealed at a side event of the ongoing Borlaug Dialogue International Symposium in Des Moines, Iowa, USA on Wednesday….

  • Ikpeazu lifts curfew in Aba

    — 19th October 2017

    Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State has lifted the 10p.m. to 6a.m. curfew imposed on Aba on September 12, as a result of improved security situation in the commercial city. Governor Ikpeazu, via a statement issued in Umuahia, on Wednesday, by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Enyinnaya Appolos, commended Aba residents for compliance during the…

  • BREAKING: Evans trial resumes

    — 19th October 2017

    From: Romanus Okoye All appears set for the continuation of trial of notorious kidnapper, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike,otherwise called Evan at Lagos High Court, Ikeja, Lagos, on Thursday. Evans and five others were brought to court this morning in cuffs. Though, unlike the day of his arraignment when heavy security men were highly visible within and around…

  • Jos killings: NAF deploys fighter planes

    — 19th October 2017

      From Molly Kilete, Abuja The Nigerian Air Force (NAF), says it has deployed some of its fighter jets and personnel to Jos, the Plateau State capital to curtail the senseless killings of innocent persons there. It also says the deployment is to stop the possible spread of violence which erupted few days ago to…

  • I’ve got what it takes to lead PDP -Daniel

    — 19th October 2017

    By Ismail Omipidan Former Ogun State governor, Gbenga Daniel is a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) national chairmanship aspirant. He spoke on his plans for the party, and why he remains the best choice for the party. Why do you want to be national chairman of the PDP? Since the collapse of the Berlin Walls and…

Archive

October 2017
M T W T F S S
« Sep    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share