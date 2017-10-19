Ikpeazu lifts curfew in Aba
— 19th October 2017
Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State has lifted the 10p.m. to 6a.m. curfew imposed on Aba on September 12, as a result of improved security situation in the commercial city.
Governor Ikpeazu, via a statement issued in Umuahia, on Wednesday, by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Enyinnaya Appolos, commended Aba residents for compliance during the period the curfew lasted.
The governor commended the residents of Aba for complying with the curfew order and urged them to remain law abiding in order to ensure lasting peace in the city.
He thanked security agencies for their efforts during the period the curfew lasted and protection of lives and property in Aba.
The Abia State Government imposed the dusk-to-dawn curfew, following clashes between some members of pro-Biafra group and the military.
The curfew was reviewed on Sept. 18 from 10:00 p.m to 6:00 a.m. (NAN)
Buhari is a tyrant, a terrorist and mindless murderer. Buhari gave an express Order to his Army commander to kill Nnamdi Kanu on or before 14th Sept, 2017 and hence his Army commander Buratai an Islamic fundamentalist embarked on operation python dance and mobilized over 2000 soldiers and weapons of war including 25 Armored Tanks, Mortars, Missiles, RPG Guns etc deployed them to a very peaceful and serene towns of ABA/UMUAHIA and AFARA UKWU on a genocidal and assassination mission. On their way the Army tortured and killed so many unarmed civilians which was reported in the Nigeria press and even destroyed media houses and vandalized properties of journalists in UMUAHIA on the 13th sept. 2017. When the Army approached the Palace of KANUS in AFARA UKWU they started shooting and killing people indiscriminately with live bullets and missiles and over 100 were killed.The military used missiles to destroy the Palace gate and entered the Compound where they murdered over 50 and so many abducted of whom they killed at Night via extra judicial executions.After Army commander Buratai had killed NNAMDI KANU and being jittery for the unprecedented number of casualties and huge destruction and fearing the immediate consequences of such atrocities the Buhari Army announced the IPOB a Terrorist Organization less than 24 hours after the killing of Nnamdi Kanu to justify the heinous crimes of State Terrorism and Genocide and essentially trying to cover up this crimes against humanity and trying hard to make the victims to become the perpetrators.The Genocide against Biafrans and persecution of Christians in Nigeria is quite terrible. Buhari, Gowon, Obasanjo, Muritala Mohammed, Gusaa, Buratai and so many others who were perpetrators of heinous crimes in Nigeria must be made to face the ICC at Hague as what happened in Nigeria where impunity is the culture must not go unpunished.The international community and UN must intervene to organize a Referendum in Nigeria for Biafra Independence as peoples must not be forced to live together in a Country. Self determination is legal and legitimate for 85 Million Biafran peoples who crave for peace and reflection after the Nigeria State has murdered over 4 Million Biafrans. This killings of Biafrans by Islamic terrorists and Nigerian leaders is just to intimidate and terrorize Biafrans in order for Nigeria State gain an unlimited access to multi billion oil wealth deposits and other minerals in Biafra Land which Nigeria has depended upon and stolen since 1967 using a false notion of National Unity. Biafra should be free in 2018 and this is just and legal.