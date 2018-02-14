Ikpeazu has done well – Secondus 

The Sun News
National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, has said commended Abia State Governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu’s per formance on the delivery of democracy dividends.

Speaking during a tour of completed and ongoing projects in Abia yesterday, the PDP national chairman thanked governor Ikpeazu for inviting the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party for the projects inspection.

He said: “Okezie is a performing governor of Abia State. I came with PDP’s NWC members from Wadata Plaza to see the achievements of Ikpeazu.

“He was bold to invite us because he knew he has performed. From the faces of Abians, I am convinced that he has performed.

“The faces I have seen today, I don’t think I have seen them  like this before. Governor Ikpeazu has taken over everywhere. Those politicians who make things happen in Abia State are with the governor in PDP.

“This is what PDP governors in the states are doing. All the PDP governors are in unison and agreement.”

Secondus also joined governor Ikpeazu to receive members of the APC who defected to the PDP.

One of them was Theophilus Ugboaga, member representing Ikwuano State Constituency.

The PDP national chairman also gave hints on many other persons who would join the party soon.

“All the PDP governors are intact, waiting to accept all those who are coming to our party.  We are on a mission to recover Nigerians from the APC government.”

