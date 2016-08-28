Ikpeazu calls for a review of Abia at 25

From Chuks Onuoha, Umuahia.

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia state has said that the 25th anniversary of the state creation should be used as a time stocktaking so as to review “where it is coming from while setting a clear agenda for where it is going to”.

He stated this during the anniversary marking the creation of Abia State held at the Michael Okpara Auditorium, Umuahia.

He called on the people of the state to come together for the greater good of the state, adding that the founding fathers of the state had lofty aspirations for the state upon creation but some of them were yet to be fulfilled.

He described as a major milestone the fact that an Ukwa Ngwa man is today the governor of the state. “ Abia State has illustrious sons and daughters who have excelled in their different chosen fields and now is the time to put those expertise, resources and passion together for the good of the state” said.

He said Abia State had all it takes to succeed under any circumstance due to the indomitable spirit of the people and the resolute determination of his administration to succeed in the face of stiff challenges.

He urged Abians to pray for the repose of the souls of the late founding fathers of the state and those still living, praying God to continue to give them strength and good health to continue to serve. In his speech, the chairman of the Abia State Advisory Council, Ezeogo Anagha Ezeikpe represented by his Deputy, Chief Bob Ogbuagu, said the founding fathers of the state fashioned out the Abia charter of Equity to ensure that no segment of the state was dominated by others and prayed God to direct the minds of the leaders to rule with the fear of God. In his earlier sermon entitled “Stand still” at an interdenominational thanksgiving service, the president, Eastern Union conference of the Seventh Day Adventist church, Pastor Bassey Udoh, said 25 years in the life of a state was a time to re-strategize, reflect and review on how God had led the state so far and admonished Abians to hold on to God and bury their personal interests for the good of the state. Highlight of the event was the unveiling of the official logo of Abia State and the new Abia anthem by the Governor.