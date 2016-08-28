The Sun News
NairaBet advert
Latest
28th August 2016 - Dickson tackles security agencies over invasion of aide’s home
28th August 2016 - Niger Delta Crisis: Okowa, Tambuwal canvass dialogue
28th August 2016 - Ikpeazu calls for a review of Abia at 25
28th August 2016 - How dad lured me into acting –Sola Kosoko
28th August 2016 - Chris Christian: My life as a eunuch
28th August 2016 - Akwa Utd lose to Enyimba as fan dies in road crash
28th August 2016 - Ighalo’s Watford falls to Arsenal
28th August 2016 - NPFL: Appeal Court takes over Giwa reinstatement case
28th August 2016 - Rio 2016: Christ the Redeemer made the difference
28th August 2016 - Akpabio: Darts from familiar quarters
Home / National / Ikpeazu calls for a review of Abia at 25
abia-state-logo1-480x300

Ikpeazu calls for a review of Abia at 25

— 28th August 2016

From Chuks Onuoha, Umuahia.

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia state has said that the 25th anniversary of the state creation should be used as a time stocktaking so as to review “where it is coming from while setting a clear agenda for where it is going to”.
He stated this during the anniversary marking the creation of Abia State held at the Michael Okpara Auditorium, Umuahia.
He called on the people of the state to come together for the greater good of the state, adding that the founding fathers of the state had lofty aspirations for the state upon creation but some of them were yet to be fulfilled.
He described as a major milestone the fact that an Ukwa Ngwa man is today the governor of the state. “ Abia State has illustrious sons and daughters who have excelled in their different chosen fields and now is the time to put those expertise, resources and passion together for the good of the state” said.
He said Abia State had all it takes to succeed under any circumstance due to the indomitable spirit of the people and the resolute determination of his administration to succeed in the face of stiff challenges.
He urged Abians to pray for the repose of the souls of the late founding fathers of the state and those still living, praying God to continue to give them strength and good health to continue to serve. In his speech, the chairman of the Abia State Advisory Council, Ezeogo Anagha Ezeikpe represented by his Deputy, Chief Bob Ogbuagu, said the founding fathers of the state fashioned out the Abia charter of Equity to ensure that no segment of the state was dominated by others and prayed God to direct the minds of the leaders to rule with the fear of God. In his earlier sermon entitled “Stand still” at an interdenominational thanksgiving service, the president, Eastern Union conference of the Seventh Day Adventist church, Pastor Bassey Udoh, said 25 years in the life of a state was a time to re-strategize, reflect and review on how God had led the state so far and admonished Abians to hold on to God and bury their personal interests for the good of the state. Highlight of the event was the unveiling of the official logo of Abia State and the new Abia anthem by the Governor.

FORMER bald guy reveals #1 trick to regrow hair in 19 days

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

How to get flat belly in just 9 days. Click Here

30% Guaranteed! Grow your money monthly on autopilot. Click here

7 simple steps to earn N300,000 monthly online working 2hrs daily

Stretch marks solutions clears stretch marks in 2 weeks. Guaranteed!

How I made N16 million legally on the Internet. You too can

Housewife reveals how to turn N9,500 into N100,000 monthly. Click Here

The EPL is back! Let's take jabs at teams!

Stretch & spot marks removed in 9 days. Click to see how

Get paid at least N8,500 daily working online. Register here!

Discover how to make money daily when people buy airtime worldwide

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Dickson bayelsa

Dickson tackles security agencies over invasion of aide’s home

— 28th August 2016

The Bayelsa State Government has condemned the invasion of the home of Governor Seriake Dickson’s aide, Mr. Richie Etonye, describing it as “an act of irresponsibility.” Etonye’s residence in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital, was invaded last Tuesday by policemen numbering 50, obviously on the instruction of leaders of the All Progressives Congress in Bayelsa State who are based in Abuja. The government alleged that…

  • Sen-Ifeanyi-Arthur-Okowa

    Niger Delta Crisis: Okowa, Tambuwal canvass dialogue

    — 28th August 2016

    From PAUL OSUYI, Asaba Delta State Governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa and his Sokoto State counterpart, Hon. Aminu Tambuwal, have said dialogue rather than violent agitations would bring about speedy development of the country. They made the submission yesterday in Asaba, Delta State, during the state’s Economic and Investment Summit held as part of the activities…

  • abia-state-logo1-480x300

    Ikpeazu calls for a review of Abia at 25

    — 28th August 2016

    From Chuks Onuoha, Umuahia. Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia state has said that the 25th anniversary of the state creation should be used as a time stocktaking so as to review “where it is coming from while setting a clear agenda for where it is going to”. He stated this during the anniversary marking the…

  • Godwin

    insecurity, bad roads, major hindrances to transport business –Godwin Eghosa Odoruyi, MD/CEO, Libra Motors

    — 28th August 2016

    By Tosin Ajirire With the rising cost of transportation, insecurity and debilitating infrastructure as the economy slides into recession, Mr. Godwin Eghosa Odoruyi, an integrated fleet management expert and MD/CEO Libra Motors Nigeria Ltd, advises the government to take practical steps on infrastructural development and promotion of trade and investment in Nigeria. How would you…

  • Kenneth

    MY JOB: What I don’t like about my job – Kenneth Agberia, Comedian

    — 28th August 2016

    By Ayo Alonge MY name is Kenneth Agberia, popularly known as MC Shakara, a comedian. These years of plying my trade as a comedian have been a very sweet moment for me. When I was growing up, I dreamt of standing in front of people and making them happy and it happened for me. I…

  • Chito

    ENTREPRENEUR: I rose from grass to grace in business within 26 years –Chito Mark, Milliner

    — 28th August 2016

    By Christy Anyanwu Chito Mark  makes  hats and other head gears.  Her Graces Hats has been churning out the latest trends in exotic head gears. Recently, her business clocked 26 years and the milliner had a thanksgiving party to celebrate her journey in business. The soft-spoken woman described her business life as a grass to…

  • Iywu

    Enugu at 25: Ugwuanyi pledges to sustain founding fathers’ legacies

    — 28th August 2016

    Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu state, Saturday said the coal city state in its 25 years of existence has continued to play a key role in the socio- political cum economic life of Nigeria, identifying recent herdsmen incursions into its communities as a major black spot in the history of the state. This is as…

  • willie-obiano_01

    Anambra ‘ll be Taiwan of Africa soon –Obiano

    — 28th August 2016

    …Urges indigenes to think home By Iheanacho Nwosu, Abuja Anambra State Governor, Chief Willie Obiano has predicted that the state would be the Taiwan of Africa in the next few years. This is as he implored financially high net worth indigenes of the state to think home in making their investment decisions. Speaking on the…

  • MASSOB-logo

    MASSOB hits Ciroma, insists Biafra is unstoppable

    — 28th August 2016

    From: Okey Sampson, Aba Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) has descended heavily on elder statesman, Alhaji Adamu Ciroma over his statement that if Biafra wants to go, that the people should be prepared for the consequences. Reacting to the statement in a telephone interview, the leader of MASSOB, Solomon…

  • jemibewon

    Don’t commit suicide, Gen Jemibewon warns Niger Delta Avengers

    — 28th August 2016

    By Omoniyi Salaudeen After a prolonged rebuff, the Niger Delta Avengers has agreed to put on hold its earlier threat  to declare a republic of its own on October 1 and tentatively acceded to the Federal Government’s entreaty to dialogue on the possible way to end the lingering crisis in the oil rich region. In…

Archive

August 2016
M T W T F S S
« Jul    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351