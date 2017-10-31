The Sun News
Ikpeazu, Abaribe  know Nnamdi Kanu’s  whereabouts –Pan-Igbo youth group

— 31st October 2017

From Chuks Onuoha, Umuahia

World Igbo Youth Congress (WIYC), a South-East-based pan-Igbo group, has alleged that Abia State Governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu  and Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe,  representing Abia South,  know Nnamdi Kanu’s whereabouts.

The group said  the continuous denial by the du, that they have no  knowledge of the whereabouts of the leader of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Kanu, is not true.

WIYC alleged  that the governor and the senator, aided Kanu’s escape from Umuahia, capital of Abia state.

In a statement made available to newsmen, yesterday, the group, which spoke through its Deputy National President, Dr. Fidelis Ugwu, insisted that the duo have answers to Kanu’s location.

They also reiterated  that  Ikpeazu  and Abaribe should  produce Kanu and some of his key players in the imbroglio which made the South East uncomfortable during Operation Python Dance II, organised by the Nigerian Army last month.

The group reacted to Ikpeazu’s comments at the  State House, last week,  after meeting with Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, in Abuja, that it was not his duty to locate Kanu.

Ikpeazu was quoted to have said: “Those who are looking for him may have a better knowledge and have the capacity to determine the location of anyone in Nigeria.

“There are people who are trained to track people and it is their responsibility, not mine.”

Regardless, the group said:“We are still surprised at the continuous denial by the governor of Abia state and senator Abaribe that they have no  knowledge of Kanu’s whereabouts.

“We must say such assertion is a far cry from the truth as they do not only know Kanu’s location but aided his escape from Umuahia.

“Alhough we are against the invasion of Kanu’s home by the Nigerian Army, it does not change the truth, which is that the governor and Abaribe know where Kanu is at the moment.

“The information available to us showed that the duo provided the logistics through which Kanu escaped. So, they should be made to face the music.

“We are mindful of the fact that the governor has immunity, but, the senator should be arrested without further delay, to produce Kanu.

“This is the  finest hour and, as a result, all those involved should face the consequences and the challenges of self-determination.

“As a true Igbo senator, Abaribe should stand in for Kanu in the trial as one of his sureties. If Kanu is in their shoes, he will not shy away from that” the group said.

Some government officials, who were contacted to react to WIYC allegations, declined comments.

“We cannot comment on the matter. In fact, you did not even speak with me concerning this,” a top aide of the governor said yesterday afternoon.

 

