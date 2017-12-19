The Sun News
19th December 2017 - $1bn security fund: Treat all geo-political zones fairly, Wike tells FG
19th December 2017 - Ikoyigate: Culprits’ll be punished –Buhari 
19th December 2017 - Budget padding: Senators walk out ministers, 3 others
19th December 2017 - Opposition lawmakers stage walkout, as PDP Rep joins APC
19th December 2017 - Ozekhome to Magu: Jail serving minister to show anti-corruption seriousness
19th December 2017 - Important Things to Consider Before Making an Investment
19th December 2017 - Secrets to succeed at job hunting in Nigeria
19th December 2017 - 4 Interesting Ways To Make Life Less Stressful
19th December 2017 - Umahi to pay severance allowances to Elechi’s appointees
19th December 2017 - Fayose opposes extension of Service Chiefs’ tenure
Ikoyigate: Culprits'll be punished –Buhari 

Ikoyigate: Culprits’ll be punished –Buhari 

— 19th December 2017

From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has reiterated that those found culpable in the Ikoyi Osborne Towers scandal will be punished.

Buhari had, in October, sacked former director general of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ambassador Ayo Oke, over the $43.4 million operations cash discovered by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) at Apartment 7B, Osborne Towers, Ikoyi, Lagos.

The president also fired his Secretary to Government of the Federation Babachir David Lawal, for awarding N200 million grass-cutting contract to clear “invasive plant species” in Yobe State, to Global Vision Limited, under the Presidential Initiative on the North East (PINE), a company in which he had interest.

Buhari had said the relevant security agencies are at liberty to prosecute the duo.

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, Buhari said this when  he received the report of the panel established to review NIA’s operational, technical and administrative structure.

President Buhari  described the discovery of monies in the Osborne flat as an “unfortunate incident which rightly aroused public interest and outcry.

“All the circumstances surrounding the obtaining, keeping custody and disbursement of the funds have been examined by the Vice President’s committee and all those found to be culpable will be made to account and appropriately sanctioned.

“However, it must be understood that this cannot be done in a manner that jeopardises national security or exposes the operations of any intelligence agency, which must, by nature, be conducted in secrecy.

“Suffice for me to assure all that justice will be done, consistent with our anti-corruption policies,” he said. 

Buhari commended the Presidential Review Panel on NIA, led by Ambassador Babagana Kingibe, a former minister of Foreign Affairs, for “completing the assignment expeditiously,” and expressed hope that the panel’s recommendations and that of an earlier committee chaired by his deputy, Osinbajo, will assist government improve NIA operations, as well as the country’s overall national security architecture.    

“Your panel’s recommendation, informed as they are, by your collective experience and expertise in this field, should, in particular, help to reposition NIA, to better perform its vital functions with greater professionalism.

“The Osborne Towers incident and its aftermath has also brought to the fore, the need to review the entire national security architecture, which has now been in operation as established 31 years ago.

“Once again, I thank you very much for undertaking this national assignment,” the president told the Kingibe panel.

Osinbajo was present at the presentation of the panel report, which also had Chief Albert Horsfall, Ambassador Zakari Ibrahim and Ambassador Ezekiel Oladeji as members.

On April 12, 2017, acting on a tip-off, the EFCC found $43.4 million, N23 million and £27, 000 cash at House 16, Osborne Road, in Ikoyi, Lagos Island.

After months of anticipation, the whistle blower was paid over N400 million, as part of government’s policy of rewarding exposure of looters of public funds. The unnamed whistle blower travelled out of Nigeria, after he received payment, from the Ministry of Finance, last week, according to his counsel.


Latest

$1bn security fund: Treat all geo-political zones fairly, Wike tells FG

— 19th December 2017

From Tony John,  Port Harcourt Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has advised the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government to treat all geo-political zones of the country with fairness.  Wike reiterated his call for the release of funds from the excess crude account to tackle critical environmental challenges in the Niger Delta because there would be no…

  • Ikoyigate: Culprits’ll be punished –Buhari 

    — 19th December 2017

    From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari has reiterated that those found culpable in the Ikoyi Osborne Towers scandal will be punished. Buhari had, in October, sacked former director general of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ambassador Ayo Oke, over the $43.4 million operations cash discovered by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) at Apartment…

  • Budget padding: Senators walk out ministers, 3 others

    — 19th December 2017

    • Mull extension of 2017 budget to March 2018 From Fred Itua, Abuja Another showdown is imminent between the Senate and the Executive as lawmakers, miffed by the low performance of the 2017 budget, especially the poor releases by the Ministry of Finance to fund capital projects, yesterday, threatened to suspend the consideration of the…

  • Opposition lawmakers stage walkout, as PDP Rep joins APC

    — 19th December 2017

    From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja House of Representatives members  elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) staged a walkout from the plenary yesterday  following the defection of Nnanna Igbokwe to the All Progressives Congress (APC). They were joined by their colleagues elected on the platform of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and…

  • Ozekhome to Magu: Jail serving minister to show anti-corruption seriousness

    — 19th December 2017

      From Godwin Tsa, Abuja. Human rights lawyer and activist, Mike Ozekhome (SAN) ha challenged the Acting Chairman of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr. Ibrahim Magu that the best way to demonstrate that the government fights corruption is to arraign and jail a serving minister or any other officials indicted in the past…

