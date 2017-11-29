Ikoyi loot: FG changes tune on whistleblower’s booty

By Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Finance Minister, Kemi Adeosun has said that the federal government will only pay the informant that signed agreement that led to the recovery of about N13billion that was stashed at Flat 7 Osborne Towers, Ikoyi, Lagos.

She also added that the government would usually pay after three months when there is no court issue on the matter.

Three persons lay claim to the booty due the whistleblower on the loot in line with the FG policy.

Adeosun told State House Correspondents at the end of the Federal Executive Council (FEC), presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo that N421,330,595 would be paid in the November batch and includes the Ikoyi loot.

Adeosun who briefed alongside the Minister of Water Resources, Suleiman Adamu and Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, said “The total amount for payment, which also include the Osborn Road loot is N421,330,595 and this is for the November batch and is ready for payment. The only condition necessary is that the money will be paid to the whistleblower who signed the agreement, not to any company.

“If we get the court judgment, we have to wait for three months to ensure that there are no encumbrances. We also make sure that all applicable taxes are paid ahead.

“We get in touch with the state government where the person is domiciled, we pay the tax directly to the state and issue the tax receipt. So we built in these procedures to protect the whistleblower.” she said

She said the Council also approved N1.5 billion for advertising campaign for nine months in Radio, TV, Online, and Newspapers.

According to Adeosun who presented a memo on the voluntary Asset Declaration Bill which was approved, said “N1.5 billion was approved to cover advertising campaign for nine months, for Radio, TV, Online, Newspapers including center spread.”

The minister who said she also briefed Osinbajo, on the progress made by the government under the tax amnesty said, the policy was has been very well received.

“We have people who are ready to declare and pay. We sent out over 500 letters under the first batch, but there are thousands of Nigerians targeted but the first 500 letters have gone out.

“We have started to get responses and many people are asking for time to pay. Most of the governors have agreed to give more time for people to make arrangements for payments. This is indeed very good news for Nigeria as it will help reduce over reliance on oil. It will improve our tax revenue so that whether oil prices are high or low, we will provide basic services for our people.

“Very high net worth people are now brought into the tax revenue profile. We hope to exceed the target that has been set,” she stated

On how many persons have responded, how many governors are ready to work with the ministry and how much is the government expected to rake in from the tax amnesty policy, she said “It is too early to give exact figures of the number of responses since we just started dispatching the letters on Monday. We have a telephone line dedicated to the project and a lot of people have called in to express their readiness to cooperate.

“We met the governors just two days ago and they all agreed because personal income taxes are also going to the state government coffers. They also agreed to accommodate those who agreed they owe but haven’t got the cash to pay.