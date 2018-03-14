ikOOba launches BMAC cloud accounting solution

ikOOba Technologies, a business solution startup in Nigeria, has launched its new cloud accounting software, the ikOOba BMAC. Launched in October 2016, the BMAC was designed for business owners and their managers to support them to keep a close eye on their business while simultaneously having first-hand information about how well the business is doing.

The platform also incorporates the ability for providers of finance to monitor in real-time the performance of a business in their funding portfolios. This increases the credibility of the business owners and the confidence reposed in them by finance providers. The platform creates value for business owners by making them attractive to obtain finance from finance providers.

Built to use cloud technology, business owners and managers can view their business performance from any location at any time; ikOOba aims to simplify the process of capturing, storing, retrieving and using business data so that business owners can focus on doing business better. It allows business owners connect with qualified accountants if they need help putting their records in order. All that is required is for the business owner to provide access to the accountant, further solidifying its strength as a value adding collaborative platform.

Project director, Sam S. Afemikhe, a chartered accountant, business, transparency and value for money strategist, says this provides business financers, trade promoters and business owners up-to- date access to the financial data of businesses in an easy-to- understand format –through its web or mobile app platforms.