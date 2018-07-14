Ikere community not in support of Eleka – Olukere

Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

The Olukere of Ikere-Ekiti, Oba Ganiyu Obasanyin has declared that the Ikere-Ekiti community was not in support of the candidature of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate, Prof Olusola Eleka.

Eleka, an indigene of Ikere-Ekiti is the deputy governor of the state, and he had since been having issues with the traditional ruler.

The monarch in a chat with our correspondent at his palace said the people of the town are against Eleka who he said is not a bonafide indigene of the town.

He said as the leader of the town, whoever he supports is the choice of his people, stressing that his subjects had sought for his counsel before going to the poll.

He informed that out of the four indigenes of the town contesting the election, it was only Eleka that did not seek his support.

Although there are two traditional rulers in the town, Oba Obasanyin who claimed to be the traditional head of the community said his people are against Eleka for allegedly failing to seek for his support.

He said “Eleka will lose in every polling unit in Ikere-Ekiti, including his family compound. He will be put to shame after the results of the election are announced.

“Every other contestant come here to seek my support, except Eleka. He does not have the support of the people of our town. We are looking to a day a true son of Ikere-Ekiti will emerge as the Governor of Ekiti State, but certainly not Eleka.

“A true and bonafide indigene of Ikere-Ekiti will soon become the Governor of Ekiti State. Our hope is that the person who will represent us will be acceptable to all and sundry,” he added