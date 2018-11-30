The poet laureate had an M.A. in Literature from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka and a B.A degree in English and literary Studies, University of Calabar. As a journalist, he wrote articles for a number of national dailies. His poems and other writings have appeared in journals and anthologies and other publications worldwide. He had performed his poems at various fora in Nigeria, South Africa and the United States including as a special performance-poet guest of Brown University during the 2014 Chinua Achebe Colloquium.

Apart from The Heresiad (2017), a book of epic poetry, his other works include In the Wings of Waiting (2012), Salutes without Guns (2009), Where I was Born (2002), The Lion and the Monkey (2014) and The Tortoise and the Princess (2015).

Oke’s passage has attracted eulogies from prominent Nigerians and members of the literary community. In his tribute, President Muhammadu Buhari acknowledged that “as an author, journalist and poet, Oke exuded vibrancy, intelligence and innovation in his works as a social commentator, constantly in search of plausible answers and solutions to contemporary issues bedeviling the society.”

The President also remarked that “through his poetry, Oke enriched Nigeria’s literary genre and his legacy will live on in his works, which he was incredibly proud of and committed to, as he wrote his epic epitaph: Here lies a man who loved virtue and art, And gave to both his fortunes and his heart….”

Also, to the President of the Association of Nigerian Authors (ANA), Mallam Denja Abdullahi, “Oke was a consummate artist. He lived and breathed poetry. He was one of the few writers who lived on his writing. The Nigeria Prize for Literature, which he won in 2017, was a deserved reward for his lifelong commitment to poetry.” However, Abdullahi observed that “unfortunately, he did not live long enough to enjoy the fruits of his labour as a poet.” Similarly, Hyacinth Obunseh an ANA chieftain, said, “Oke left indelible footprints on the sands of time. He also left behind a vacuum that will be difficult to fill.” The deceased came to national limelight when he won the NLNG Prize in 2017 with his Operatic Poetry, The Heresiad. Oke described poetry as “healthy narcotics” in his acceptance speech. He also remarked, “I am happy to be addicted to it as shown by my refusal to be swayed by such concerns. I have invoked the poem here hopefully to arouse the contemplation of how one’s resolve to pursue ones’ dreams in spite of such concerns is the best decision that can lead to a fulfilled life.”