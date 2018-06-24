The Sun News
Ikeme winning leukaemia fight

— 24th June 2018

Nigeria and Wolves of England goalkeeper, Carl Ikeme, has revealed he is in remission having battled against leukaemia for the past year.

The 32-year-old was diagnosed last July during pre-season when a blood test returned an abnormal result. There has been an outpouring of support for Ikeme since as the illness saw him miss all of last season and a chance to go to the World Cup with Nigeria.

“After a tough year and intense chemotherapy throughout I would like to let everyone know I am in complete REMISSION,” he posted on Instagram, alongside a photographs of him with his children.

“I still have hurdles to get over to be cured but I can hopefully now move forward with some normality. I would like to thank my family/friends to start with who have gone above and beyond for me.

“The support I have received from Wolves/Nigeria, the football world and from people from all over the world has been hard to put into words.

