The Sun News
Latest
5th July 2018 - Ikeme opens cancer centre
5th July 2018 - Buhari backs Supreme Court ruling in NFF crises
5th July 2018 - Chelsea agree £53m deal with Juventus on Higuain
5th July 2018 - Enugu workers hail Ugwuanyi’s payment of June salary
5th July 2018 - Ndigbo’s political future not dependent on Buhari – MASSOB
5th July 2018 - Lawyer slumps, dies during court session
5th July 2018 - JUST IN: Shake-up in Air Force, new AOC, Branch Chiefs named
5th July 2018 - Our achievements justify loans we obtained –Aregbesola
5th July 2018 - Killings: Persecution makes Christianity wax stronger in Nigeria – Cleric
5th July 2018 - Yobe govt. approves N3.4b for capital projects
Home / Sports / Ikeme opens cancer centre
IKEME

Ikeme opens cancer centre

— 5th July 2018

Super Eagles goalkeeper, Carl Ikeme, on Tuesday made the first public appearance after he was diagnosed with leukaemia last year.
He was seen at Solihull, England, where he went to open a new chemotherapy unit at Solihull Hospital.
Ikeme, 32, who, in June revealed he is in remission, isn’t yet ready to speak publicly about his illness. But he was all smiles as he joined Black Sabbath rock legend, Tony Iommi, to open the cancer care unit, reports Express & Star.
Ikeme was there as a form of thank-you to his friend and former consultant, Manos Nikolousis, who first diagnosed him with leukaemia last year.
The Super Eagles number one goalkeeper received treatment at sister hospital, Heartlands, before being cared for at a clinic in Manchester.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

BUHARI

Buhari backs Supreme Court ruling in NFF crises

— 5th July 2018

President Muhammadu Buhari is said to be in support of the Supreme Court’s ruling that sacked Melvin Amaju Pinnick as president of Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), and the directive from minister of sports, Barrister Solomon Dalung reportedly came after consent from the nation’s number one citizen. Startling latest information on the NFF saga has it…

  • CHELSEA

    Chelsea agree £53m deal with Juventus on Higuain

    — 5th July 2018

    Premier League giants, Chelsea, have reached an agreement with Juventus to sign striker, Gonzalo Higuain for £53million. According to Sport Mediaset, the Blues and Juve have struck a deal for the 30-year-old and the transfer is expected to be made official after the Stamford Bridge club appoints Maurizio Sarri as their new manager to take…

  • ENUGU

    Enugu workers hail Ugwuanyi’s payment of June salary

    — 5th July 2018

    …Gov approves N1.8bn for court buildings, roads   Enugu State workers  have commended Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for paying their June salaries without the receipt of the federal allocation for the month. In a statement signed by the state Chairman and Secretary of the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC), Igbokwe Chukwuma Igbokwe and Benneth Asogwa,…

  • MASSOB

    Ndigbo’s political future not dependent on Buhari – MASSOB

    — 5th July 2018

    Chuks Onuoha, Umuahia  The Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) has said the statement from President Muhammadu Buhari, that political future of Ndigbo depends on him, is a another hypocritical plan to deceive the people of Biafra. The group said the political future and every other futuristic existence of Ndigbo can never…

  • LAWYER

    Lawyer slumps, dies during court session

    — 5th July 2018

    Okey Sampson, Aba An Aba-based lawyer, identified as Obinna Onuoha, on Wednesday, slumped and died during a court session, at the High Court I in Obingwa Local Government Area of Abia State. The lawyer was said to have slumped while cross-examining a Defence witness. Daily Sun gathered that Onuoha died due to the impact of…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share