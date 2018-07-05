Ikeme opens cancer centre

Super Eagles goalkeeper, Carl Ikeme, on Tuesday made the first public appearance after he was diagnosed with leukaemia last year.

He was seen at Solihull, England, where he went to open a new chemotherapy unit at Solihull Hospital.

Ikeme, 32, who, in June revealed he is in remission, isn’t yet ready to speak publicly about his illness. But he was all smiles as he joined Black Sabbath rock legend, Tony Iommi, to open the cancer care unit, reports Express & Star.

Ikeme was there as a form of thank-you to his friend and former consultant, Manos Nikolousis, who first diagnosed him with leukaemia last year.

The Super Eagles number one goalkeeper received treatment at sister hospital, Heartlands, before being cared for at a clinic in Manchester.