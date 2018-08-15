– The Sun News
ENERGY THEFT

Ikeja Electric warns against energy theft, meter bypass

— 15th August 2018

NAN

The management of Ikeja Electric (IE) has warned against meter bypass and energy theft, as it intensifies metering
activities across its network.

Mr Felix Ofulue, the Head, Corporate Communications of IE, said in Lagos that the company was losing millions of naira to energy theft, vandalism and meter bypass.

Ofulue called on customers within the network to report any act of energy theft or meter bypass through its customer care hotlines or the nearest IE Office within their locality.

The Head, Corporate Communications said that the culprits would be treated according to dictates of the law and face prosecution.

He decried the increasing spate of vandalism within its network.

According to him, it has forced the company to divert funds for infrastructure upgrade on the repairs of the vandalised equipment.

Ofulue said that the company had increased the rate of metering across its network, assuring them of its commitment to meter all its customers.

He implored customers under its network to ensure prompt payment of their bills to enable the company to meet its financial commitment to other parts of the value chain.

Ofulue said that prompt settlement of bills would also assist the company to serve its customers better and ensure effective service delivery.

