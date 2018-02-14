The Sun News
Latest
14th February 2018 - Ikeja Electric trains 40 youths in entrepreneurial skills
14th February 2018 - Niger APC, its unending crisis 
14th February 2018 - Buhari, Jega others to lead discussions at Lagos-Kano economic summit
14th February 2018 - Herdsmen’s killing: Ekiti CP deploys security operatives
14th February 2018 - Why Wike took pity on Amaechi’s kinsmen
14th February 2018 - After Ekwueme, Igbo need new political, economic framework – Ezeonwuka
14th February 2018 - Kingibe, Reps in secret session over NIA’s missing $202m
14th February 2018 - Infantino, 12 Presidents to attend Fifa executive summit in Lagos
14th February 2018 - Queen Elizabeth II: Commonwealth in secret succession plans
14th February 2018 - ANC orders Zuma to step down
Home / Lifeline / Ikeja Electric trains 40 youths in entrepreneurial skills

Ikeja Electric trains 40 youths in entrepreneurial skills

— 14th February 2018

Perpetua Egesimba

Ikeja Electric Plc, an electricity distribution company, recently trained and empowered 40 Nigerian youths.

The company’s head of corporate communications, Felix Otulue, who stated this recently while speaking at the Community Vocational Centre, Oshodi, Lagos, said the two-week vocational training provided a platform for the participants to hone their culinary and entrepreneurial skills, with a view to setting up small-scale businesses.

Otulue explained that the initiative was in line with the company‘s personal corporate social responsibilities (PCSR) and it was designed to empower youths with entrepreneurial skills that would help reduce unemployment across the country.

“At lkeja Electric, we are deeply passionate about providing opportunities for Nigerian youths to hone their entrepreneurial skills through various platforms, because we believe that there are millions of youths out there who need the right opportunities and support to develop. That is why we will continually strive to create the avenues for youth empowerment,” he said.

He described the project as one of the ways Ikeja Electric continues to enrich the lives of youths across its network in a bid to help them achieve their dreams and aspirations: “This initiative underscores our determination to enrich lives and contribute to humanity. We will continue to create robust platforms and opportunities to facilitate the dreams of our youths who have ambition to succeed as entrepreneurs, among other things.”

Otulue urged the participants to embrace the training, noting that it would expose them to positive ideas that could transform their lives to become models for other youths to emulate.

Earlier, in his speech, Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwumi Ambode, who was represented by his special adviser on social development, Mrs. Joyce Onafowokan, appreciated Ikeja Electric for caring enough to empower people in the communities in which it operates. He noted that, beyond the moral bearing of social responsibility of the project, it was the genuine thought of providing skills to the youths in the communities that mattered.

She urged the participants to be responsible and productive citizens of the state. She also charged them to set up their businesses and pay taxes, noting that it was part of social responsibility.

Advising them to make judicious use of the skills acquired at the programme, she said: “To you the recipients of this training, knowledge by itself is not power. It is what you do with the knowledge that you have acquired through this training that determines if it becomes power or not.

“You have been empowered with the knowledge that has been impacted to you. If you do nothing with this new information and the tools that you have received, you will remain economically powerless because you have been trained and you did nothing.

 “I want to assure you that the rest of the world is not waiting for anybody to hire them but waiting to own their own businesses. So you need to position yourselves to have a place in years to come. I congratulate all of you for having gone through this training, and I thank Ikeja Electric for putting their money in this project.”

The coordinator for Lagos State Catering and Vocational Training Centres, Mrs. Titi Akoni, said she was impressed that some of the trainees have started making money already with what they have learnt.

“I am impressed at what they have done, they have even gone far to prepare Ofada sauce, which can be packaged and taken to offices to sell. We want to appreciate Ikeja Electric for this wonderful initiative, we promise to make them proud, no excuses. They have given us utensils, and ingredients to start up immediately.”

The participants were also excited as they received their certificates from Ikeja Electric. One of the participants, Ifeoluwa Adebayo, expressed appreciation to Ikeja Electric. She noted that, in just three days, her life has been totally transformed.

According to her, it had been her passion to acquire skills but there was no equipment or cash to start. She added that everything that she needed for the production of her preferred skill, including sealing machines, was provided for her by Ikeja Electric.  

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

BREAKTHROUGH: Man over 40?? Shrink your Prostate Enlargement in 13 Days! Learn How!

BREAKING: New diabetes treatment 'cures' Ijebu man in 6 weeks

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

Frenzy moments in the EPL, enjoy as we throw jabs at 'em!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Niger APC, its unending crisis 

— 14th February 2018

John Adams, Minna As the build up to 2019 general elections gather momentum, with various political parties strategising and putting their house in order, all appears not to be well with the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Niger State. The recent developments within the party point to the fact that it is heading for…

  • Buhari, Jega others to lead discussions at Lagos-Kano economic summit

    — 14th February 2018

    • Lagos establishes 4 emergency response units, fire station Chukwudi Nweje President Muhammadu Buhari is among dignitaries listed to discuss the strategic importance of collaboration among key institutions to national development at the first Lagos-Kano Economic and Investment Summit. The summit, which is scheduled to hold at the Jubilee Chalets, Epe, Lagos, between February 28 and…

  • Herdsmen’s killing: Ekiti CP deploys security operatives

    — 14th February 2018

    • Fayose visits Ipao Wole Balogun, Ado Ekiti Ekiti State Commissioner of Police, Ibrahim Chafe, has said he would hold a meeting with other security operatives, such as the Department of State Services, Civil Defence Corps, Army and the Mobile Police to mobilise their men to secure Ipao Ekiti. This was as Governor Ayodele Fayose…

  • Why Wike took pity on Amaechi’s kinsmen

    — 14th February 2018

    Emma Okah The people or communities closest to a governor or president in any Africa country usually rejoice most because they expect their living conditions to improve tremendously for being the governor’s kinsmen. After all, they also suffer more in the event of any disaster affecting their son or daughter. After the term in office…

  • After Ekwueme, Igbo need new political, economic framework – Ezeonwuka

    — 14th February 2018

    Zika Bobby The perceived marginalisation of the south-east region by the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration have continued to be a source of worry to Igbo leaders. In this interview, Chief Rommy Ezeonwuka a member of Board of Trustees (BoT) of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) , says it’s time for Ndigbo to work out…

Archive

February 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share