As parts of its strategy to reduce work place accidents, Ikeja Electric Plc (IE) has launched a professional Quality Health, Safety and Environment Academy (QHSE) tagged i-Empower, to deepen its culture of safety among employees. QHSE also aims to eliminate the risk of fatality arising from electricity accidents in its network.

The Academy is an intensive and highly impactful empowerment initiative developed as part of the company’s long term sustainable knowledge and expertise transfer program designed to empower passionate and dedicated staff who have indicated interest in becoming safety ambassadors for the company.

Fifty staff were matriculated for the pilot phase of the Master Class programme. They are expected to go through a three-month intensive training programme facilitated by HSE experts from various professional safety institutions in the country.

According to Head QHSE, Jamiu Badmos, the initiative will promote and enhance effective succession planning, through provision of a pool of well trained, articulate, competent and qualified staff.

“As a forward-thinking and innovative organization, Ikeja Electric is building a sustainable HSE programme that is first of its kind in the sector. These trainees will add the robust Health, Safety and Environment knowledge to their in-depth understanding of the power sector. The 50 staff will become safety ambassadors for the company.

The advantage this offers is that in case of any incidence these well-trained individuals can assist or even prevent the incidence from happening.

The classes are interesting and the graduates at the end of the training will have certificates from Institution of Occupational Safety and Health (IOSH), the largest HSE body in Europe; another certification from the Lagos State Safety Commission, the regulator body for safety in Lagos State in addition to the certificate from Ikeja Electric,” he noted.

Jamiu noted that the Academy is attended by staff across the various cadre. According to him, the class holds every Saturday with interesting practical sessions that enable learning.

With its robust syllabus, the i-Empower programme offers foundational and advanced aspects of Occupational Health & Safety, Environmental Sustainability and Quality Management using Syndicate Sessions, Practical/Field practices, Role Plays, Powerpoint presentations by students, assignments, mentoring, periodic assessment with final examination taken at the end of the programme and a convocation ceremony for the graduands.

The Academy will leverage on the experience of accomplished Safety and subject matter experts such as Engr. Kayode Fowode, the first black man appointed into the Council of the Institution of Occupational Safety and Health (IOSH), Dapo Omolade, CEO of Hybrid Group, a leading HSE Consulting Firm in Africa, Dare Akinfosile, the Divisional Training Adviser, Nigerian Red Cross Society, Hassan B. Hassan, the 2017 Winner of the Nigeria Safety Award for Excellence, and Mr. Julius Akpong a foremost and erudite HSE Manager in Nigeria among others.