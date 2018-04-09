The Sun News
Electric

Ikeja Electric introduces new features on receipt to tackle fraud

9th April 2018

In a bid to further protect customers and shore up convenience in electricity bills payment, the management of Ikeja Electric is partnering one of its payment channel partners to modify the receipt for payment transactions made by customers.

The online receipts issued for bills paid through the Ikeja Electric Cards channel on computer systems/laptops feature the word ‘ORIGINAL’ & ‘IE’ logo watermarked at the background with the IE watermark randomly displayed on the receipts.

The mobile receipt issued for payments via its Agent App has ‘Ikeja Electric Payment Receipt’ with dotted underlines half inch from the caption dated with time stamp. An inscription of the dealer/sub-dealer’s name coupled with the day of transaction abbreviated as ‘Tue’ ‘Wed’ with GMT time zone with year – GMT+01:00 2018 is also embedded at the foot of the receipt.

Speaking on the introduction of the new receipt features, Felix Ofulue, Head, Corporate Communications, said the modification would help reduce fraud in the payment process via the channel while easing the frustration often experienced by consumers during payment.

“Unfortunately, some of our customers have become victims of fraudsters who issue fake receipts, hence the company decided to work closely with its partners and come up with this new measure.

Nonetheless, we advise customers to make payments with agents they are familiar with and always insist on collecting their receipts, for any type of payment made,” he added.

