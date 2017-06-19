The Sun News
Ikeja Electric appeals to consumers over damaged installations

Power distribution company Ikeja Electric (IE) has appealed to consumers in its network area to show understanding over the disruption of electricity supply caused by rainstorms.

Mr Felix Ofulue, its Head of Corporate Communications, made the appeal on Monday in Lagos.

Violent storms, which accompanied last Friday rain, had destroyed the IE’s installations in some parts of Lagos.

Ofulue said that areas mostly affected by the storm included Ilupeju, Ikeja GRA, Adeniyi Jones and Ajao Road, both in Ikeja and Ojodu.

According to him, others areas are Idimu, Egbe, Abule-Egba and Ikorodu.

He said that power outage being experienced in those areas was caused by rainstorm which knocked down some electrical poles and other installations.

Ofulue said that the damage done on the network was huge.

He, however, assured the consumers of the company’s swiftness in restoring electricity to the affected areas.

Ofulue said that the company’s team of engineers had been deployed and were working round the clock.

(Source: NAN)




