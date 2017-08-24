The Sun News
Home / National / Ikedife, others among Igbo delegation to UN, US

Ikedife, others among Igbo delegation to UN, US

— 24th August 2017

From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

The struggle to actualize the sovereign state of Biafra has taken a new diplomatic dimension that might hasten the dreams of the agitators to come true.
A team of Igbo leaders under Alaigbo Development Foundation and South East Elders Forum are back from the United States House of Representatives and also from the United Nations headquarters respectively where it submitted a petition on the plight of South East requesting for urgent intervention.
Daily Sun was privileged to have access to the petition from one of the members on their arrival to Nigeria. A member of the delegation, Dr Dozie Ikedife explained that the team spent some weeks in the US to ensure that the message was delivered to the recipients for necessary action.
Ikedife said the two bodies made up of traditional rulers, religious leaders, academicians, technocrats and leaders of thought in many fields of human endeavour in Igbo land were concerned about the ethnic group, Nigeria, Africa and the rest of the world.
The petition read: “We have suffered genocidal crimes committed against us by Nigerians, especially those of the Northern Nigeria, dating back to 1945. This climaxed in the pogrom of 1966/67. By the general agreement of the people of Eastern Nigeria, we decided to distance ourselves from the rest of Nigeria, based on many waves of unjustified killings. We therefore, elected to be known as people of independent state of Biafra in 1967.
‘’Immediately after this, Nigeria with her allies, declared war on this young state of Biafra. Unprepared, unexpected, we were forced to defend ourselves for 30 months before we were overwhelmed by complete blockade, starvation, heavy indiscriminate bombing of churches, markets and other public places. We were forced to surrender to Nigeria’s allied forces on January 12, 1970, to save the rest of the Igbo population from complete eradication,” the letter read.
According to the petition, despite the window dressing declaration of ‘no victor, no vanquished and the policy of rehabilitation, reconstruction and reintegration, economic strangulation and systematic exclusion of the Igbo people of Eastern Nigeria (Biafra) had followed since then.
It articulated what it called unprovoked, unjustifiable sporadic killings of the Igbo that had continued with instances of the Igbo massacre in Jos and the Kano genocide which culminated in the 1966 pogrom

 

 

 

 

Uche Atuma

3 Comments

  1. Mizch 24th August 2017 at 6:11 am
    Reply

    A right step in the right direction. Keep the engine steaming. No more war before independence! But ideas and reasons.

  2. Ezekiel Okeke 24th August 2017 at 6:57 am
    Reply

    God given Republic Of Biafra of the five south east states deadline with the political name Nigeria, is October 1st 2017, deadline to hand over all barracks in Biafraland to Biafran officers in the military and police, is August 31. 2017. The enemy- political poor northern bandits in the name of Nigeria have said “crush them”- which is the declaration of the Biafra – Nigeria War, the climax of the 50 years war which God has given Biafra victory. The battle has begun, strike point number one is the enemy’s barracks in Biafraland. If you are a Biafran, ready your sword, if you are not a Biafran, vacate Biafraland now. It is about existence securities and freedom of Igbos of Biafra of the five south east states under God given Republic Of Biafra in 21st century world. God Is With Us!!!

  3. Ezekiel Okeke 24th August 2017 at 7:13 am
    Reply

    To the enemy- political poor northern bandits in the name of Nigeria, every Igbo is Biafran, to God given Republic Of Biafra of the five south east states, north is north politically. God Is With Us!!!

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

