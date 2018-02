He is one of the most sought after contemporary actors coming out of Nollywood. Ever since he made his debut in the industry a couple of years back, he has continued to grow from strength to strength.

And guess what, Ike Ogbonna is married to a beautiful Columbian woman blessed with killer curves, and whenever the actor has the opportunity, he never stops gushing over his wife on social media. However, there is a flip side to this. Ogbonna is fond of using certain terms to describe his wife, ranging from ‘cockroach’ to ‘cow’. A case in point was her recent birthday when he had posted thus: “Happy New Year guys from me and my personal cockroach!” On another occasion, the actor had described his wife as his ‘personal ashawo’. And at another time, he described her as ‘my small cow’.