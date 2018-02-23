IK, Ojo set to dazzle as Agatha Amata’s Disguise premieres

The stage is set for the premiere of Agatha Amata’s latest movie entitled, Disguise, which holds Sunday February 25, after which it will hit the cinemas on Friday March 3, 2018.

Speaking at a private screening held in Lagos last week, Amata revealed that like her previous movies, she got the inspiration for the flick on her TV talk show, Inside Out.

“As you very well know, all my past movies were inspired by my talk show, Inside Out. Disguise, my latest movie effort is not an exception. Disguise attempts to answer the age-old question which is, ‘what do women really want?’ The movie was directed by Desmond Elliot and paints a non-fictional picture of what women really want but fails to answer the question in specific terms because women are complex.

“I like the fact that we were able to write the story without putting the blame on any gender and sending out the message that we all have our wants and needs. The key is to listen to your partner and communicate because it is not a one size fits all approach when we talk about what women really want,” Amata explains.

According to her, she was particularly struck by the delivery of Nollywood hunk, IK Ogbonna who disguises as a woman in order to get first hand knowledge of what women really want.

Commenting, Nancy Isime, who plays lead alongside IK Ogbonna has this to say: “It was challenging and so much fun playing a character I had never played before and being in a body I had never been in before. It was a fun experience,” she said.

The movie features IK Ogbonna, Nancy Isime, Chiagoziem Nwakanma and Stephen Daniel among others.