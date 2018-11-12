NAN

Residents of Ijayapi community, Bwari Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), have decried poor state of roads in the area and appealed to the government to intervene.

The residents spoke in separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Abuja.

Mr Mfon Luke, the chairman of the community, said the roads in the area were long overdue for repairs, adding that some of the roads were devastated by erosion.

He, however, said that the community was trying its best to give the roads face-lift.

“The previous local government chairman told me that the roads were approved by the FCT Administration for rehabilitation, and awaiting budget approval by the National Assembly.

“We are looking at how the contractor can move to site, since I was told it has been approved, and we are waiting for the procurement process to be completed.

“I hope that government can step in, to resolve these challenges,” he said.

The chairman also said that the community has been taking various palliative measures to repair the roads, pending when the Federal Government would come to their aid.

Also, Mr Richard Peter, another resident of the community, said that the challenges they face in the community were enormous, but they need good roads.

“The community is a great community, but the only thing that gives us worry is the road, what we need is for government to work on the road.’’

Other residents who spoke, also complained of the bad state of the roads and called for government’s intervention.