The Sun News
Latest
6th October 2017 - Ex NIMASA DG, Akpobolokemi knows trial fate Oct 16
6th October 2017 - Ijaw youths reject another Buhari military operation
6th October 2017 - Theresa May reacts to quit calls
6th October 2017 - Pope Francis advocates safer Internet for kids
6th October 2017 - Oyo lawmaker to empower constituents
6th October 2017 - MONKEY POX: Bayelsa steps up preventive measures
6th October 2017 - Northern Youths accuse judiciary of double standard over suspended Rep.
6th October 2017 - NEMA boss dies, a month after resumption 
6th October 2017 - Breaking: 2 Chinese construction workers kidnapped in Abuja 
6th October 2017 - No word from Kachikwu after meeting with Buhari
Home / Cover / National / Ijaw youths reject another Buhari military operation

Ijaw youths reject another Buhari military operation

— 6th October 2017
From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa
 The Ijaw Youth Council [IYC] has rejected the planned take-off  of Operation Crocodile SmileII in the Niger Delta region scheduled to commence Saturday. 
Lately, the waterways in the Niger Delta region especially in Bayelsa State had been gripped by criminal activities culminating in the attack and killing of soldiers and other security agents prompting the Nigerian military to announce that it would commence Operation Crocodile Smile II.
The operation is aimed to tackle issues of sea-piracy, kidnapping and killing in the creeks and waterways of the Niger Delta.
 Some ex-militant leaders and the leadership of the Pan Niger Delta Forum had cautioned the military of the planned operation noting that it could trigger another round of agitation in the region which could affect oil production.
The IYC in a statement by Eric Omare said the peaceful disposition of the people in spite of the lacklustre response from the Federal Government in addressing developmental concerns of the people should not be toyed with.
 According to him what the people need is happiness that comes with great infrastructural development and not Operation Crocodile Smile II.
 He noted that the people are not only disagreeing with the military on the argument that the operation is a routine exercise but also want to point out that  the federal government has failed woefully to address issues of development in the region.
 Omare stated that the federal government has shown through various actions that it is not interested in the development of the Niger Delta region but only buying time
 “The Niger Delta region that has been surviving the Nigerian state since 1958 when oil was discovered in commercial quantity at Oloibiri, Bayelsa State has experienced too much pains rather than joy. The IYC disagrees with the argument of the military that the operation crocodile smile is a routine military training exercise. We hold the strong view that military exercise of whatsoever nature is not required in the region; rather we need practical steps to address the developmental challenges facing the region
“We believe that if the developmental challenges facing the region are addressed, there would be no need to train military officers in preparation for military operations of whatsoever nature in the region. The IYC demand that instead of operation crocodile smiles, the federal government should fulfil its promises to the region which led to the cessation of militant activities in 2016. It is sad to note that the federal government has even failed to release funds for the take-off of the maritime university, Okerenkoko, Delta State despite claim by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo at Akure, Ondo State that two billion naira has been released. This singular act clearly shows that the federal government is not interested in enduring peace in the Niger Delta region but only the free flow of oil. This is very sad and condemnable. We call on the Buhari administration to change its military approach to issues of the Niger Delta and adopt development driven approach.”
Post Views: 23
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, financing, mentorship, join Millionaires Academy. 457 businesses started!

26 Years Old Stubborn Pile GONE! Thanks to this "Strange" Herb

Join EXPORT and AGRIBUSINESS Club today. Click Here!

About author

Ikenna Emewu

1 Comment

  1. Agbogashi 6th October 2017 at 5:08 pm
    Reply

    Only God knows what are in the minds of these oppressors.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Ex NIMASA DG, Akpobolokemi knows trial fate Oct 16

— 6th October 2017

By Lukman Olabiyi Justice Ibrahim Buba of   the Federal High Court in Lagos has fixed October 16, to rule on whether or not to discharge a former Director General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA ), Patrick Akpobolokemi, who was charged with N2.6bn fraud. The court fixed the date Friday after hearing…

  • Ijaw youths reject another Buhari military operation

    — 6th October 2017

    From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa  The Ijaw Youth Council [IYC] has rejected the planned take-off  of Operation Crocodile SmileII in the Niger Delta region scheduled to commence Saturday.  Lately, the waterways in the Niger Delta region especially in Bayelsa State had been gripped by criminal activities culminating in the attack and killing of soldiers and other security…

  • Theresa May reacts to quit calls

    — 6th October 2017

    British Prime Minister Theresa May gave her first reaction Friday to a plot by a group of Conservative MPs to end her reign at 10 Downing Street. Former minister and one-time party chairman Grant Shapps says around 30 MPs have backed his call for her to be replaced as leader and prime minister. May said…

  • Pope Francis advocates safer Internet for kids

    — 6th October 2017

    Head of the Vatican Stage and the Catholic Church, Pope Francis has advocated a safe internet for the children of the world. In a tweet on his handle @pontifex sent at12.30pm local time on Friday,  October 6, the pontiff pleaded : “Let us ensure that the Internet is a safe and richly human place for…

  • Oyo lawmaker to empower constituents

    — 6th October 2017

    …Alao-Akala, OYHA members expected From: Taiwo Oluwadare, Ibadan A member of Oyo State House of Assembly, Hon. Olawumi Bimbo Oladeji will, on Saturday, at Ogbomosho, empower her constituents. The event is expected to attracts dignitaries like a former Governor of Oyo state, Otunba Adebayo Alao Akala as well as her colleagues in the Assembly. The…

Archive

October 2017
M T W T F S S
« Sep    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share