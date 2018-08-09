– The Sun News
WOMEN

IHVN empowers vulnerable women with funds in Nasarawa

— 9th August 2018

NAN

 The Institute of Human Virology Nigeria (IHVN) has empowered over 100 vulnerable women and caregivers in Nasarawa State with N10,000 each to improve their lives.

Disbursing the funds to the women in Doma on Thursday, Mrs. Safiya Sani, the state Programme Officer of the institute, urged the beneficiaries to ensure judicial use of the resources.

Sani said that the body deemed it necessary to come to the aid of the vulnerable women and care givers to give them a sense of belonging.

READ ALSO: Leicester land £13m Benkovic amidst Maguire to Man Utd rumours

“The Institute of Human Virology Nigeria (IHVN) deems it necessary to disburse this money to the vulnerable women and caregivers in Doma to improve on their standard of living and that of their family members.

“I urge you to use this fund to take care of your children, their health and other problems to better their health and standard of living,” she said.

Sani called on the vulnerable women and other people to always take adequate care of their health and that of their family members, saying “a healthy nation, is a wealthy nation”.

Besides, she called on parents to give adequate attention to education of their children in the interest of development.

She restated commitment of the organisation to key into good policies and programmes that have direct bearing on the lives of the people.

Responding on behalf of other beneficiaries, Mrs. Blessing Okoro and Malama Fatima Abubakar, commended the institute for the gesture and promised to use the money to better their economic status.

