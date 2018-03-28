Ihedioha pledges to restore quality education

George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

Former deputy speaker of the House of Representatives and governorship aspirant, Emeka Ihedioha, has assured that when he is elected governor of Imo State, he would restore the high quality of education which, he said, has been neglected since 2011.

Ihedioha, who stated this yesterday, while delivering the keynote address at the inauguration of the newly-elected Coordinator of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) Zone B, Mr. Godson Okereke, and his Executive Committee at the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO), said Governor Rochas Okorocha made so many promises to Imo State pupils and students at state-owned primary, secondary and tertiary institutions while campaigning for the governorship of the state.

He said on February 14, 2012, barely nine months after taking oath of office,the governor declared that no student or pupil of Imo State origin studying in any institution owned by the state would pay fees. He also announced scholarship for all students and pupils of Imo state origin from primary to tertiary level.

Ihedioha said: “Addressing Imolites at the Freedom Square in Owerri, the governor said state government would, starting from September 2012, give each school pupil N25,000 every year; N100 every day for each secondary school student, N80,000 scholarship in addition to N20,000 as loans to students in Imo State University; N60,000 and N20,000, respectively, for scholarship and loan to students at the HND level; while N40,000 and N20,000 respectively for ND level students in the polytechnic.