The Sun News
Latest
28th March 2018 - Ihedioha pledges to restore quality education
28th March 2018 - Ugwuanyi swears in 3 High Court judges
28th March 2018 - Bureaucracy, Nigeria’s major challenge –Okorocha
28th March 2018 - UK nerve gas attack: NATO, Ireland, Moldova, Belgium join nations expelling Russian diplomats
28th March 2018 - . . . We can’t find Russian spies to expel, says New Zealand PM
28th March 2018 - UN transfers radio station in Liberia to ECOWA
28th March 2018 - International/friendly: Serbia exposes Rohr’s Eagles
28th March 2018 - NASS extends 2017 budget to May 31
28th March 2018 - NIMASA seeks national policy to actualise AIMS 2050
28th March 2018 - CBN partners banks, MMOs to roll out 500,000 shared agent network
Home / National / Ihedioha pledges to restore quality education

Ihedioha pledges to restore quality education

— 28th March 2018

George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

Former deputy  speaker of the House of Representatives and governorship aspirant, Emeka Ihedioha, has assured that when he is elected governor of Imo State, he would restore the high quality of education which, he said, has been neglected since 2011.

Ihedioha,  who stated this yesterday, while delivering the keynote address at the inauguration of the newly-elected Coordinator of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) Zone B, Mr. Godson Okereke, and his Executive Committee at the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO), said Governor Rochas Okorocha made so many promises to Imo State pupils and students at state-owned primary, secondary and tertiary institutions while campaigning for the governorship of the state.

He said on February 14, 2012, barely nine months after taking oath of office,the governor declared that no student or pupil of Imo State origin studying in any institution owned by the state would pay fees. He also announced scholarship for all students and pupils of Imo state origin from primary to tertiary level.

Ihedioha said: “Addressing Imolites at the Freedom Square in Owerri, the governor said state government would, starting from September 2012, give each school pupil N25,000 every year; N100 every day for each secondary school student, N80,000 scholarship in addition to N20,000 as loans to students in Imo State University; N60,000 and N20,000, respectively, for scholarship and loan to students at the HND level; while N40,000 and N20,000 respectively for ND level students in the polytechnic.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Prostate Crisis is Preventable & Reversible!!! Shrink your enlarged PROSTATE in 15days. Click!!!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Ihedioha pledges to restore quality education

— 28th March 2018

George Onyejiuwa, Owerri Former deputy  speaker of the House of Representatives and governorship aspirant, Emeka Ihedioha, has assured that when he is elected governor of Imo State, he would restore the high quality of education which, he said, has been neglected since 2011. Ihedioha,  who stated this yesterday, while delivering the keynote address at the…

  • Ugwuanyi swears in 3 High Court judges

    — 28th March 2018

    Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, yesterday, swore in justices Linda Okibe, Veronica Ajogwu and Esther Alukwu as judges of Enugu State High Court. Justice Okibe, until her elevation was the chief registrar of the High Court of Justice, Enugu, while Justices Ajogwu and Alukwu were chief magistrates (Grade 1) of the state’s judiciary. Swearing in…

  • Bureaucracy, Nigeria’s major challenge –Okorocha

    — 28th March 2018

    Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha, has attributed the country’s major challenges to bureaucracy. Okorocha said the practice has destroyed most of its  good initiatives, thereby,  keeping the nation in perpetual bondage.  The governor made the disclosure yesterday when officers from the Nigerian Army College of Logistics, led by General Richard Duru, paid…

  • NASS extends 2017 budget to May 31

    — 28th March 2018

    …As Saraki tasks FG on policy consistency Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja The National Assembly, yesterday, said it has extended the life of the 2017 budget to May 31, 2018, as it is obvious that the 2018 Appropriation Bill cannot be passed by March  31, when the life of the budget is expected to elapse. This is coming…

  • NIMASA seeks national policy to actualise AIMS 2050

    — 28th March 2018

    Isaac Anumihe Director General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr. Dakuku Peterside, has called for the implementation of a National Maritime Policy in Nigeria to serve as catalyst for the actualisation of the objectives of Africa’s Integrated Maritime Strategy (AIMS) 2050. Peterside, who stated this while declaring open the meeting of…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share