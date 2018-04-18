The Sun News
Home / Politics / Ihedioha describes Oye’s call to quit PDP as unwarranted

Ihedioha describes Oye’s call to quit PDP as unwarranted

— 18th April 2018

George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

The erstwhile deputy speaker of the House of Representatives and governorship aspirant of the People Democratic Party (PDP),  Emeka Ihedioha has dismissed call by National Chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Victor Oye, to quit the PDP if he must realise his political objective of becoming the  governor of Imo State.

Ihedioha said the PDP is the only national party that can get the country and Imo State out of its present  quagmire.

Oye had  urged Ihedioha to dump the PDP and join forces with APGA members  in  the  South  East, as, according to him, that’s  the easiest route  through  which  Ihedioha  can advance his political career .

However, a press statement by media aide to Ihedioha, Mr. Chibuike Onyeukwu, read:  “While we appreciate the fact that the APGA national chairman acknowledges the former deputy speaker’s trajectory, popularity, strength and outstanding credentials, as the man best suited to wrestle power from the failed Governor Okorochas-led APC government in Imo State, it is noteworthy, that Chief Oye’s call is not new, as there is hardly any serious political party, in Nigeria, that has not sought the face and membership of  Ihedioha.

“But, he has, without hesitation, rejected such requests,  restating  that  PDP remains the only  true  national  party that can liberate Nigeria from maladministration inflicted by the APC government at all levels.

“We, however, make hay to reiterate, that Ihedioha is not desperate for power; and, with humility, he will, by the grace of God, realise his political dreams through PDP.”

Onyeukwu further said: “For emphasis, Ihedioha is not only a founding member of PDP, but, indeed, a consequential leader, who has consistently laboured to ensure its stability and progress at all levels.

His preoccupation, at this critical time, is to lead PDP to victory in Imo State and Nigeria as a whole.”

